Museum of Discovery and Science Hosts Wine Celebration, PAW PATROL Exhibit, and More This October

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) invites the community to “explore a taste for adventure” this October with a full slate of programs, from family-friendly exhibits to South Florida’s premier culinary fundraiser.

Highlights include the 29th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration, the new traveling exhibit PAW Patrol™: Adventure Play, and hands-on fall festivities with pumpkins, pups, and community heroes.

“October at MODS is filled with wonder, discovery and connection,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Families can enjoy playful adventures with PAW Patrol™, celebrate real-life heroes during Wanna Be Weekends, and experience epic cinematic moments in IMAX. At the same time, our Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration continues its tradition of supporting our mission to connect people of all ages to inspiring science.”

Featured October Programs at MODS

PAW Patrol™: Adventure Play – Now through January 10, 2026

Kids can run rescue missions with their favorite pups in an immersive exhibit based on the hit preschool series. From Jake’s Mountain to the Sea Patroller, families will work together to save the day.

Wanna Be Weekends – Throughout October

Presented by JetBlue and JetBlue Foundation, these interactive weekends spotlight real-life heroes and STEAM careers. Activities include designing rescue vehicles, meeting first responders, and exploring teamwork and problem-solving.

Pumpkins, Paws and Protectors – October 25–26

Families can decorate pumpkins, meet police officers and firefighters in the Touch-a-Truck Zone, enjoy K-9 demonstrations, and visit an interactive Vet Clinic with Chewy Vet Care. The weekend also features CITY Furniture’s Pink Pumpkin campaign in support of breast cancer awareness.

29th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration – October 17, 5:30–10 p.m.

This gourmet fundraiser will feature light bites and desserts from more than 30 of South Florida’s leading restaurants, alongside over 50 wines and spirits. VIP Platinum tickets are $300, Grand Tasting tickets are $150, with group packages available. Proceeds benefit MODS’ educational mission.

New Exhibit: WSVN Be a Meteorologist – Now Open

Guests can step in front of the green screen and deliver their own forecast in this permanent exhibit, exploring the science of hurricanes, weather, and climate.

October IMAX Highlights

TRON: ARES starring Jared Leto opens October 9.

Ocean Paradise, a documentary on climate change and the ocean, opens October 24.

The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises double feature, October 24–29.

Back to the Future: 40th Anniversary, October 30.

Tickets and Information

Admission to MODS includes most October programming, with select ticketed events available separately. Tickets for the Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration are available at mods.org/2025wine. For full details on exhibits, IMAX showtimes, and seasonal programs, visit mods.org.

