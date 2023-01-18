Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Offers Robust Public Programming Throughout February

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming to commemorate Black History Month this February. Currently on view are MOCA's newest exhibitions, "Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè" and Leah Gordon's "Kanaval."

On view through April 16, 2023, "Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè" is the largest solo presentation of Didier William's career. Translated as "We've Left That All Behind," the show presents an in-depth look at the Haitian-born, North Miami-raised artist's career and memory among the very neighborhood where he once grew up.

In a blend of personal reflections, biographical anecdotes, and art historical moments, some of the works in the show recontextualize historical iconographies and ideas, stripping them of their "known" truths and transforming each into something entirely new. By doing so, William playfully and unapologetically reclaims autonomy over a fragmented record of history, engaging his personal connection to the complexity of immigrant narratives and queer identity to create opportunity for investigation and redemption.

Also, on view through April 16, 2023, "Kanaval" is a survey by photographer, filmmaker, curator, and writer Leah Gordon that documents twenty years of Carnival in Haiti. Curated by MOCA Curator Adeze Wilford, the exhibition consists of a series of black-and-white photographs taken on a mechanical medium format camera. The images are contextualized by a series of oral histories relayed by various troupe leaders, who also oversee the design of the costume and generate the narratives surrounding Carnival. Their stories reflect the wealth of invention, fable, and self-generated mythology prevalent in much of Haitian culture. The photographs will be accompanied by a new feature-length documentary on the Carnival providing a kinetic counterpoint to the portraits.

MOCA's February programming includes:

MOCA Moving Images: Moloch Tropical (2009)

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Details: In partnership with GreenSpace Miami, MOCA will host a screening of Raoul Peck's "Moloch Tropical" followed by a conversation with Arts For Learning Program Director, choreographer and dancer Ivy Bennet and Haitian-American filmmaker and artist, Monica Sorrell. "Moloch Tropical" is a 2009 film about the political revolution in Haiti. Join MOCA for this screening and conversation with its partners at GreenSpace Miami.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219654®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F111401.blackbaudhosting.com%2F111401%2FMOCA-Moving-Images-Moloch-Tropical-at-GreenSpace?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

MOCA miniMakers

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: Join MOCA for a celebration of Black History Month by creating a quilt patch during MOCA miniMakers. This workshop program is inspired by artist Faith Ringgold. MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-miniMakers-04Feb2023

Sunday Stories: "Harlem's Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills" by Renée Watson

Sunday, Feb. 5, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Details: Join MOCA as it celebrates Black History Month with a reading of Renée Watson's "Harlem's Little Blackbird: The Story of Florence Mills." Participants will learn about Florence Mills, also known as the "Queen of Happiness," and make their own Happy Sun with a polaroid selfie. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Sunday-Stories-05Feb2023

MOCA Makers: Full Color Still Life with Artist and Educator Lucia Morales

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 - 3 p.m.

Details: MOCA Makers is a series of adult art workshops, which bring forward an artistically interested public to work with and learn from local artists in South Florida. Topics such as figure drawing, print-making and portrait painting are hosted for all level of participants. Art Packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop. This February, participants will be studying full color still-life with artist and educator Lucia Morales.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit: http://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=1853d4ba-481f-4325-87c0-2fd249951696

Conversations at MOCA: The Aesthetic Languages of Haiti in Diaspora

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Details: MOCA will host "Conversations at MOCA: The Aesthetic Languages of Haiti in Diaspora: Where is Haiti?" Haiti is a hyperreal, physical, geographic and historical place, a memoried place for immigrants, a conceptual idea and part of a global diasporic re-imaginary all at the very same time. This conversation, moderated by Jerry Philogene, is a conversation with three notable diasporic Haitians whose work draws on their complex relationship to the place of their birth from the perspective of diaspora: Michelle Lisa Polissaint, Mark Fleuridor and Morel Doucet.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit: 111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Conversations-at-MOCA-The-Aesthetic-Languages-of-Haiti-in-Diaspora--Where-is-Conversations-at-MOCA

Jazz at MOCA

Featuring Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band | Friday, Feb. 24, (Seating Starts at 7 p.m., Concert Starts at 8 p.m.)

Details: "Jazz at MOCA" is MOCA's free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, Feb. 24, MOCA is pleased to present Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band. Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band has the same instrumentation as Armstrong's Hot 5, but has the ability to break it down to a trio plus Anderson with the same delivery. Troy Anderson and the Wonderful World Band is one of the finest bands to hit the South Florida beat, simply because he has consolidated some of the best musicians South Florida has to offer. Band members include Mike Gold (clarinet), Hank Bredenberg (trombone), Dolph Castellano (piano), Danny Burger (drums), and Rick Doll (bass). Combined as a group, these individuals have performed with many of the jazz greats of yesterday and today, such as Toney Bennett and Frank Sinatra. Seating for Jazz at MOCA starts at 7 p.m. Performance starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $5. Admission is free to MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

RSVP: For more information, please visit: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Jazz-at-MOCA-Featuring-Troy-Anderson-and-The-Wonderful-World-Band