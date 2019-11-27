Miami's International Jazz Star Nicole Henry Celebrates Her 7th Annual Winter Concert

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Nicole Henry returns to Miami Beach's Colony Theatre for her seventh annual winter concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.

The event, which benefits Miami Music Project is a highlight of South Florida's holiday calendar. This year, Henry plans to celebrate the season of faith and hope by inspiring "everyone to believe in a greater good and brighter future, to believe in oneself and to believe in the children who are our future." The concert will feature a range of genres - pop, soul, jazz, as well as music from Broadway and the American Songbook, plus inspirational and holiday classics.

General-admission tickets are $30 and $55. VIP tickets at $100 include a preconcert reception. Tickets are available at the Colony box office, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, online colonymb.org or at 800-211-1414.

A University of Miami graduate, Henry has firmly established herself among the world's most powerful female vocalists, thanks to her dynamic presence, impeccable phrasing and vibrant emotional resonance. Her passionate, heartfelt voice and charisma have earned a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums, and "Best Solo Musician" by Miami New Times. She has headlined stages in 20 countries, recorded with Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, Gerald Clayton and Gil Goldstein and has performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra and Michael Feinstein. This October in Boston, Henry garnered critical praise in her role as the sister of superstar Rachel Marron in a new musical version of The Bodyguard.

"Nicole Henry as Rachel's sister Nicki Marron is simply outstanding. She has a beautiful voice, very strong acting skills, and brings her character to life with a passion and pathos in her performance, which leaves you wanting to see even more of her character." BroadwayWorld.com

A long-time Miami Beach resident with a deep commitment to her community, Henry serves on the board of the nonprofit Miami Music Project, which empowers and transforms children - and ultimately their families and communities - through the study and performance of music. More than 30,000 students have been served in the past decade by the project's programming and outreach.





