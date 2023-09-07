Miami Jr. Carnival to Celebrate Pageantry And Caribbean Heritage This Month

The highly anticipated Miami Carnival Jr. Carnival is back and will take place on September 30, 2023, at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida (3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL, 33311). Powered by the Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, the event, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will highlight the beauty of Caribbean culture, featuring a Junior Pan Competition, Junior Calypso Competition, and parade of 15 bands. From American marching bands to rhythmic African Afro beats and Tassa Drumming native to the Caribbean, attendees can expect an infusion of diverse cultural elements. TD Bank is the Title Sponsor. Miami Carnival continues to be a staple youth arts enrichment experience for the community.

"Carnival is an integral part of Caribbean heritage," said Tricia Baptiste, Junior Carnival Manager, "With Junior Carnival, we are helping to preserve the Carnival culture for future generations."

Notable hosts Gillan Smart and Mike Andrew will act as the event's emcees. Various activities will be available for individuals of all ages, including a Kids Zone with fun games, rides, face painting, and photo booths to capture the day's memories.

Wilfred Armstrong, Bandleader and founder of D'Junction Mas Jr., one of the bands participating in the event, is no stranger to carnival culture. "As a native of Grenada, I have been involved in Carnival for over 15 years," said Armstrong. His daughter, Amaiya, has followed in her father's footsteps by participating in the band, which attests to Armstrong's outstanding efforts to instill the importance of Caribbean culture. "I love to see kids participate in Caribbean culture and hopefully inspire them to eventually own a band or get involved in a different way."

"TD Bank is excited to be a proud sponsor of Miami Broward Junior Carnival 2023. It is an honor to serve the Caribbean community as this organization teaches our children how to embrace who they are and preserve the Caribbean culture. As a Store Manager and a person of Caribbean descent, TD Bank encourages me to bring my authentic self to work. For me to have this opportunity to share my culture and serve the community in which I work, live, and play is truly a privilege. The best of both worlds for me, I am truly blessed. Each year, Miami Junior Carnival brings a fresh new perspective to engage our community and keep us coming back for more. I am so delighted with the work that Miami Carnival is doing in our children's lives and how they bring the community together. I am extremely excited to see what they have in store for us this year," says Mikesha Murray-T.D. Bank Manager.

The production of the family-focused event has drawn interest from much of the community's youth, encouraging adolescents under the age of 18 to showcase their talents, build relations, and express their appreciation for Caribbean heritage through music and dance.

As a first-generation Caribbean-American with roots stemming from Trinidad, Shelissa Johnson, Bandleader for Karnival Kidz and Junior Representative of the South Florida Carnival Band Leaders Association, understands the importance of introducing children to the history behind Caribbean culture at an early age. "The Junior Carnival is a great introduction of the overall culture, history, music, and reasoning behind carnival for children of Caribbean descent and Caribbean-American," said Johnson. "It's a joy to watch children carry on our culture - for adults to have an understanding and pride for their culture, it begins with our childhood experience."

The upcoming carnival will have a fusion of elements that will provide an incredible ambiance and educational experience for families and friends of all cultural backgrounds. Guests can expect an unforgettable taste of Caribbean heritage through the day's activities and exhibitions.

"My dedication to Miami Broward One Junior Carnival and my commitment to my culture as a Trinidadian is an honor," said Tricia Baptiste with a smile. "It is my pleasure to do my part in preserving the culture with the production of this family event, which plays a vital role in our community."

The Miami Broward One Junior Carnival gates will open at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door but are available at a discounted price of $20 if purchased online and in advance at MiamiCarnival.org.

Miami Carnival welcomes the community, especially the youth, to come and experience the Junior Carnival, as it is an excellent opportunity to have fun and learn about Caribbean history.

