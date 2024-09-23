Miami City Ballet Announces Two New Directors To Its Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miami City Ballet have announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Alexander DiLeonardo, Chief People Officer of Citadel Securities; and Eric T. Carpenter, City Manager of Miami Beach. These leaders bring significant expertise to the MCB Board, further strengthening the organization's ability to serve South Florida while also bringing its artistry to a global audience.

Alexander DiLeonardo is at the forefront of global talent management and organizational development. In his current role, Alex leads the complete career lifecycle for Citadel Securities' global team, ensuring that the firm remains the premier destination for the world's most talented traders, researchers, and engineers. Alex joined Citadel Securities from Activision Blizzard, where he led the talent organization. Prior to that, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he supported some of the world's leading organizations with their most pressing talent-related priorities. Educated at Carnegie Mellon University, Alex holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Tepper School of Business and a master's degree in public policy from the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. He is a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and other acclaimed institutions. Alex has resided in Miami Beach for the past four years.

Alex said, “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at MCB as we steward this renowned institution to even greater heights. I am inspired by its artistry and commitment to our community and am excited about the important role MCB is poised to play as our city solidifies its reputation as a dynamic destination for business and culture.”

Additionally, Eric T. Carpenter, recently appointed City Manager of Miami Beach, joins the Board, succeeding former City Manager Alina Hudak. With over a decade of service to Miami Beach, Eric brings a proven track record of transformative leadership, public service, and fiscal responsibility. With his appointment as City Manager in July 2024, Eric oversees more than 2,300 city employees and leads critical initiatives, including significant public works improvements, affordable housing developments, and the expansion of parkland across the city. A licensed professional engineer and former public works director, Eric has spearheaded numerous development agreements and infrastructure projects that have greatly benefited Miami Beach residents.

Upon joining the Board, Eric said, “I appreciate the city's partnership with MCB and look forward to continuing to do great things together.”

“We are honored to welcome Alex and Eric to our Board,” said Jeff Davis, Chair of the MCB Board of Trustees. “These engaged leaders understand the critical role arts play in our growing metropolitan area, and I am confident that they will help propel MCB along its positive trajectory.”

For more information, please visit www.miamicityballet.org.

