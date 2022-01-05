MNM Theatre Company Presents TREASURE ISLAND At The Delray Beach Playhouse

Devin Tupler, MNM Theatre Company's Director of Education and Outreach Program, will helm the world premiere of Treasure Island, by South playwright Luis Roberto Herrera. The production will run from January 10th through 13th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

This version of the beloved Robert Louis Stevenson classic by playwright Luis Roberto Herrera is a swashbuckling, heart-stopping pirate adventure suitable for the entire family.

"The play is a fun 90-minute rollicking good time," Tupler says. The playwright managed to roll a stunt show, a comedy, and a heartfelt look into what makes people truly "good" all into an hour and a half - plus he found time for MUSIC!"

Luis Roberto Herrera is a New York City based playwright with a bachelor's degree in acting from the University of Florida. He is currently completing his M.F.A. in playwriting at The New School. He was a resident playwright in the Greenhouse Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm and has had work produced at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and the New York Summer Theatre Festival. His full-length plays include Pale Blue Dot, Bang Bang, Poolside Glow, and Grandma's Armchair. Poolside Glow was chosen for the New Year New Works reading series at Fantasy Theatre Factory in January 2019 and was part of the Greenhouse Development Residency 2019 program at FIU. Herrera was part of the 2019 Athena Writes fellowship at Athena Theatre Company and had a reading of Grandma's Armchair through Zoetic Stage.

Director Tupler has assembled a multi-talented cast, several of whom will take on multiple roles in the production. James Skiba will play Billy Bones/Long John Silver, along with Eliot Mahon as Jim Hawkins, Sara Grant as Jim's Mother/Tom/ Ben Gun, Manuel Zaldivar as Black Dog/Israel Hands/ Christian Cooper as Dr. Livesey, Doriyan Caty as Squire Trewlaney, Om Jaye as Captain Smollet, Franz Joseph as Joeb, and Blaine Deberry as Gray.

Martyna Reczka is the production's Stage Manager, Andre Lancaster is the Technical Director, and Sonia Buchanan is handling the lights.

Treasure Island will run from Monday, January 10th through Thursday, January 13th at the Delray Beach Playhouse. All performances are at 6 pm. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and/or children under 10, and $15 for groups of 6 or more, and can be purchased online at https://delraybeachplayhouse.com or by phone at 561-272-1281.