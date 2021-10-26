Marcie Gorman To Direct The Victory Dolls 2021-2022 Season

In addition to continuing to serve as MNM Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, Marcie Gorman will take on another role this season - that of Director for the popular 1940s era singing group The Victory Dolls.

The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning local singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography, and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages.

The Victory Dolls have added a number of new faces to their roster this year. Ann Marie Olson, Mallory Newbrough, Elizabeth Sackett, Jessie Dez, Laura Yanez, and Molly Anne Ross will join Shelley Keelor, Sabrina Lynn Gore, Leah Marie Sessa, Jeanine Levy, Aaron Bower, and Jinon Deeb to make up an even 'Dozen Dolls'.



Marcie Gorman has had extensive directing experience - she produced and/or helmed numerous musical productions at A.W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts during her years as a volunteer/instructor there. Prior to founding MNM, Gorman was an educator, successful entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Under her leadership and guidance, the award-winning MNM Theatre Company has been delighting audiences with their productions of beloved American musicals since its debut in 2014. The company will produce three musicals in the coming season at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) and one at the Mizner Park Cultural Center.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be working with this wonderful group of women on such a worthwhile project - paying tribute to our veterans - who have taken such great care of our country, and countries all over the world," Gorman says. "I have worked with almost every one of these talented ladies before at MNM Theatre Company, and I know we are going to produce a show that will honor, inspire, and entertain everyone who sees it."

"We are very excited to bring on such a unique talent as Marcie Gorman as our Director," says Kevin Barrett, the Founder and CEO of The Victory Dolls. "We have brought together some of the top names in the South Florida theater community to grow The Victory Dolls brand over the next few years. Our mission is to honor Veterans all over the South Florida community, city by city, and keep the music from the 1940s alive for all to enjoy with our incredible production and our unique harmonies and arrangements."

For booking information, contact Kevin Barrett at (954)234-5982 or email at kevinbarrettgm@gmail.com.