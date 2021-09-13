Luis Disla Latin Jazz Ensemble To Perform at Jazz At MOCA

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami will relaunch its free outdoor "Jazz at MOCA" concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. Jazz at MOCA returns in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 24 from 7-8 p.m. featuring the Luis Disla Latin Jazz Ensemble in partnership with WDNA 88.9 FM Serious Jazz.

Grammy-nominated artist Luis Disla is a highly-regarded Latin Jazz saxophonist, flutist, producer, arranger, composer and educator. As a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, Disla has worked with a multitude of top artists, such as Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Kirsty MacColl, Victor Manuelle, Mongo Santamaria, Mario Bauza, Juan Luis Guerra, the Tropicana All Stars, Israel Lopez (Cachao), Carlos Santana, Wyclef Jean, Tabou Combo, Nestor Torres, and more. His music has appeared on over 250 recordings, including commercials for Burger King and Budweiser, on the sound track of the film "I Like It Like That", and on an episode of Showtime's "Dexter."

Jazz at MOCA is South Florida's longest-running free outdoor jazz concert series and one of the museum's most beloved public programs. Since 1999, Jazz at MOCA has been presented on the MOCA Plaza on the last Friday of the month. Hundreds of concert-goers have enjoyed a free concert, activations, and pay as you wish admission to the museum until 10 p.m.

The public is invited to enjoy the vibrant sounds of the Luis Disla Latin Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests may also walk through MOCA's two exhibitions, "Michael Richards: Are You Down?" and "Collection Focus: Our Beginnings Never Know Our Ends." The first museum retrospective of the work of Michael Richards, "Michael Richards: Are You Down?" exhibits both his extensive sculpture and drawing practice. "Collection Focus: Our Beginnings Never Know Our Ends" is an exhibition of artworks that explore ideas of selfhood and the negotiation of relationships featuring works by Ann Agee, Hernan Bas, Christine Borland, Inka Essenhigh, Luis Gispert, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Joel Otterson, Elaine Reichek, Ilene Segalove, Beverly Semmes, Anna-Maria Sircello, Shinique Smith, Michael Vasquez and Helen Verhoeven. Both exhibitions will be on view through Oct. 10, 2021.

On view both inside and outside of the museum building is, "After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience," the first collaborative museum exhibition by Miami-based artists Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite. Also on view through Nov. 14 is the newest "Art on the Plaza" commission by artist Najja Moon, which explores themes of reflection and self-empowerment through a dynamic sculptural intervention resembling a large-scale mirror on MOCA Plaza.

The museum is located at 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161. It is open Wednesday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday - Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Mondays and major holidays). Admission to the museum is $10 and free for MOCA members and North Miami residents. For more information, visit mocanomi.org, call 305-893-6211 or email info@mocanomi.org.