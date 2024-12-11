Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE to be Presented at South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glitter and be gay! South Florida Symphony Orchestra will open its 27th Key West Icons & Rebels Masterworks season with its premiere of Leonard Bernstein's satirical masterpiece Candide! The concert will take place on Sunday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys.

Led by SFSO's award-winning music director and multi-generation Key West Conch native Sebrina María Alfonso, this semi-staged concert version of Candide follows in the manner of Lonny Price's 2004 production for the New York Philharmonic, made popular through the PBS series "Great Performances." Bernstein's acclaimed masterpiece is played out with the orchestra, minimal sets and costumes, a dynamic cast of actor-vocalists featuring David Walton (Candide); Chelsea Lehnea (Cunegonde); Jason Zacher (Dr. Pangloss/Voltaire); Alissa Anderson (The Old Lady), Lovell Rose (Maximilian), and the South Florida Symphony Chorus performing all together on stage. Dan Wallace Miller provides stage direction.

Experience Candide's riotous journey as he embarks on a whirlwind adventure teeming with humor, unexpected twists, and profound philosophical reflections. Bernstein's iconic music, adapted from Voltaire's famed Enlightenment-era novella, sets the backdrop for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter and existential musings. An equal opportunity offender, Candide spares no one. Everything and everyone is fair game in this irreverent satire.

From the over-the-top heights of Cunegonde's "Glitter and Be Gay" and the rarely heard comedic duet "We Are Women" to the stirring depths of Candide's introspective ponderings, audiences will enjoy a provocative perspective on life's absurdities and the enduring pursuit of optimism.

Now in its 27th season, SFSO invites Key West audiences to a tantalizing masterworks season featuring a Symphony premiere of J. Strauss, II's The Blue Danube, R. Strauss' Four Last Songs and Berlioz' King Lear Overture on February 14, and Mozart's enigmatic Requiem with special guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus on March 15.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres. This season's popular collaborations included performances of ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring the iconic film screened live with audio and musical accompaniment.

