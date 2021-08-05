Leesa Richards to Perform Live At The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department will welcome back live audiences to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center for the final concert in this season's Pompano Beach Arts Music Series.

On Saturday, August 21 the venue will host soulful songstress Leesa Richards and the event will be hosted by popular D.J. Tamara G. of WLYF 101.5. Masks will be required for entrance and the venue offers socially distanced seating. Tickets are $15, at www.pompanobeacharts.org/programs/music-series or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Leesa Richards will mesmerize you with her renditions of popular and timeless music as she sings with a core-resonating soulfulness that draws you in and allows you to experience the songs as a participant instead of a spectator. As a singer-songwriter, she is a storyteller, a soulful voice offering a soundtrack to the narratives of life. The Detroit native's sound taps into the deep roots of soul and the poetry of jazz.

Leesa has performed with a slate of powerhouse artists including Faith Hill, Whitney Houston, The Bee Gees, Gloria Estefan, Jon Secada, Julio Iglesias and Oleta Adams and has recorded backing vocals for Barbra Streisand and Lenny Kravitz. Her debut solo album, Mother's Child, is a rich blend of soulful ballads, rock and R&B showcases her gifts as a songwriter.

She began honing her vocal chops with soul greats Gerald Austin and Peabo Bryson and contemporary soul maverick Dionne Farris. Her first world tour was as a dancer with legendary singer Whitney Houston, after which she combined her love for music and dance to earn the role of Mary Magdalene in the national tour of the Broadway musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, earning critical acclaim which led to featured performances throughout the US and Europe.