LaVie Brings Jazz, Soul And R&B To Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Arts has announced that LaVie will be taking the stage for the next Live and Local Concert Series. The popular program is the perfect showcase for the multitalented LaVie, who performs an eclectic mix of genres.

Join us on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $10, available at Click Here

“LaVie, which in French means “the life,” has said that she uses her uplifting music as a vehicle to encourage and empower all people to seek out and experience the life that God intends for all to have,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department “We are delighted to welcome her as she brings her scintillating talent and infectiously charming spirit to Pompano Beach!”

LaVie was raised by her Haitian immigrant parents along with her brother and two sisters. She discovered her love for music at a young age, about which she recalls, “My sister Sandrine and I used to watch Whitney Houston videos on VHS and sing into my mother's hair brushes.”

In 2009, LaVie released her first album, titled Life Music, filled with inspirational/soul music. In 2015, she released Human, featuring recording artist Giel and singer/songwriter Kristine Alicia. Taking her music across the nation in 2015 with The Maestro East Coast Tour, LaVie opened for the son of Bob Marley, KyMani Marley, performing for thousands of enthusiastic fans. Channeling her Caribbean heritage, LaVie released her newest single "Queen" in July 2016.

LaVie was also a part of Jazz in the Gardens in 2016 sharing the stage with Usher, Janelle Monae, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Fred Hammond, The Average White Band, Regina Belle and many more. In 2023, she opened for a second time at the festival for Keisha Cole, Sean Paul, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu.

Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.