Kretzer Music Foundation To Present Faith's Place Center For Education In Concert

The Kretzer Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return next month with Faith's Place Center for Education in concert on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at Rosemary Square (formerly CityPlace) in West Palm Beach.

Located in Pleasant City (West Palm Beach,) Faith's Place is an after-school arts enrichment program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and number just under a hundred children. The popular program was recently featured on WPTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29khZkBZ7x4&feature=share.

With classes in piano, violin, music theory, brass and woodwind, steel drums, dance, musical theater, choir and drum line (all taught by certified music teachers and artists in residence) these youngsters blossom into performers who will astound you.

Faith's Place provides rich exposure to the arts for students, enabling them to experience different cultures through music. With a motto of "Preparing Young Minds for the Future," these students are sure to grab any listener's attention with an eclectic approach to express music in a variety of ways with smooth calypso sounds and rhythmic patterns that'll have the audience clapping their hands and tapping their feet.

100% of the money raised at this concert will go toward purchasing brass and woodwind instruments for the band. For information on Faith's Place, please visit: www.FaithsPlaceCenter.org.

This MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert will feature piano, violin, brass & woodwind, dance, steel drums and drum line.

Tickets are only $15 for adults and $5 for students. They may be purchased at the door or by calling 866.449.2489.

About the Kretzer Music Foundation:

Formerly known as the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation, KMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We are passionate about music being a part of every child's life and the Foundation provides performance opportunities so young artists can share their talents with others," says Kathi Kretzer.

In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KMF's popular programs include:

+ The KRETZER KIDS, gifted young people who have performed over 60 concerts annually for 16 years in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, community events and at children's hospitals.

+ The Music for the Mind concert series presented the third Tuesday of every other month at Rosemary Square (formerly CityPlace) in West Palm Beach. These concerts feature various musical groups from our area. Beginning in 2002, Music for the Mind has provided more than 12,000 young musicians the opportunity to perform while raising over $650,000 to help promote music in our schools and community.

+ The Keyboards for Kids group piano classes were given to underprivileged children at Adopt-a-Family, the Boys and Girls Club and the Center for Creative Education. The foundation will soon be starting a group class in Belle Glade.

+ The headline-grabbing Keys to the Cities campaign placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach (and winner of the 2014 Bernays Award for Best Special Event from the Gold Coast PR Council). Afterwards, the pianos were donated to worthy local nonprofit organizations, including Adopt-a-Family, Quantum House, Children's Hospital at St. Mary's, Grandma's Place, Lighthouse for the Blind, Opportunity, Inc., Palms West Pediatric Oncology, Salvation Army and the YWCA, where they continue to brighten lives.

+ The PHYSICIANS TALENT SHOWCASE concerts held for five years featured a group of talented medical doctors and raised funds for local children's charities and music education.

For more information about KMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.





