Kate Bornstein and Travis Fine Will Talk Gender Anarchy and TWO EYES at Between Two Palms at The Studios Of Key West

Trans-icon, playwright and performance artist Kate Bornstein & award-winning filmmaker Travis Fine are "Between Two Palms" at The Studios of Key West on Wednesday, April 14th from 6-7PM to talk about their recent work together on the film Two Eyes, Fine's current film. The film, which received extraordinary reviews and was the closing film and a huge hit at Los Angeles' Outfest is a cinematic triptych following three main characters, in three distinct time periods, exploring themes of gender, love, grief, and the power of art to transcend time. The film awaits national distribution in cinemas as soon they reopen hopefully later in 2021. Stephen Kitsakos, Artistic Associate of The Studios of Key West, and Host & Executive Producer of the lifestream series will moderate the conversation.

Bornstein, whose wide range of work over more than forty years has been in service to sex positivity, gender anarchy and to building a coalition of those who live on the cultural margins. Her bestselling books, Gender Outlaw, My New Gender Workbook, and Hello Cruel World are taught in hundreds of colleges. She has performed her solo performance work in theaters across the globe as well as speaking and leading workshops of non binary gender, fun sex, and alternatives to suicide. The subject of Sam Feder's award-winning documentary A Queer and Pleasant Danger, Kate has also had starring roles in film, television, and the 2018 Broadway production of Second Stage's production of Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee.

Writer, producer & director of award-winning independent films, Fine does not shy away from challenging or provocative material. The Space Between starring Academy Award winner Melissa Leo took audiences on a cross country journey with a young Pakistani boy on September 11, 2001. Debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival, Leo's performance received a Special Jury Award. The 70's period drama Any Day Now starring Alan Cumming & Garrett Dillahunt explores the definition of family as two gay men who attempt to adopt a young boy with Down Syndrome. Receiving over 20 Audience & Best Picture awards at worldwide film festivals it was recognized by GLAAD with a 2013 Media Award for Best Film. In Japan the film became a cultural phenomenon with long lines at theaters, huge box office numbers & unprecedented media coverage and in 2020 it premiered as a stage musical.

More information on this and upcoming conversations can be found at https://tskw.org/.