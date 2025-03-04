Jewish Comedic Elon Gold Takes the Stage in Aventura

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as the hilarious comedian, actor and writer, Elon Gold, takes the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for two performances on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Recognized for his sharp observational humor, impressions and Jewish-themed comedy, Gold brings his one-of-a-kind comedy to South Florida for an unforgettable evening. The triple-threat’s one hour Netflix stand-up special, "Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken,” received wide acclaim from audiences and peers alike and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. He has made 10 appearances on the “Tonight Show” and recently performed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” His routines have gone viral and are shared by millions around the globe. He has starred in Fox’s “Stacked” and developed and starred in the NBC series, “In-Laws.” Prior guest star credits include “Crashing,” “Frasier,” “Chappelle's Show,” and “Chelsea Lately,” among others.

Gold was also a writer/performer on ABC's “The Dana Carvey Show.” Most recently, he can be seen in a recurring role on Season 11 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm" and will be in the upcoming Kal Penn feature, “Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.” Gold has a new 30-minute stand-up special, “Sets in the City; Elon Gold’s Favorite People” available on YouTube and is on a theater tour readying his next comedy special.

VIP tickets are available and include premium seating in the first two rows and a post-show meet & greet / photo opportunity with the artist.

Comments