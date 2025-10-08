Island City Stage Kicks Off Its 14th Season With RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buckle up for Ruthless! The Musical, the hilariously twisted comedy where the spotlight can be deadly, launching Island City Stage’s 14th South Florida season on November 6. Meet eight-year-old Tina Denmark—a pint-sized diva determined to play Pippi Longstocking in her school musical. And if she has to “eliminate” the competition to get the part? Well, that’s showbiz!

This deliciously campy satire, written by Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird, is packed with sharp wit, outrageous twists, and over-the-top characters. Directed by Island City Stage’s Artistic Director Andy Rogow, the show runs through December 7.

“When people ask me about Ruthless! The Musical, I say, ‘Imagine a mash-up of The Bad Seed, All About Eve, and Gypsy,’ and they immediately start laughing,” said Rogow. “Every time Ruthless! has been produced in South Florida, it’s won Carbonell Awards because the roles are gold mines for musical theatre performers. We’ve assembled an extraordinary cast of award-winning South Florida talent.”

The production stars nine-year-old Daisy Tanner as Tina Denmark, Lindsey Corey as Judy/Ginger, Leah Sessa as Louise/Eve, Maribeth Graham as Miss Thorn/Reporter, Michael Ursua as Sylvia St. Croix, and Aaron Bower as Lita.

Tanner makes her Island City Stage debut following performances in The Sound of Music, Les Misérables School Edition, and Matilda Jr. The daughter of stage veterans Amy Miller Brennan and Shane Tanner—both Carbonell Award winners—she carries on the family tradition of musical theatre excellence.

The cast also features acclaimed South Florida performers, including multiple Carbonell and Silver Palm Award winners Lindsey Corey, Leah Sessa, Maribeth Graham, Michael Ursua, and Aaron Bower.

Ruthless! The Musical opened Off-Broadway in 1992, with nine-year-old Laura Bell Bundy in the title role and future stars Natalie Portman and Britney Spears as understudies. The show went on to win the 1993 New York Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and has since been produced worldwide, from Los Angeles to London.

Individual show tickets start at $50. Special events include a Mimosa Sunday Brunch on November 16 ($67) sponsored by Murl Casey, Chuck David, Chuck Jackson & Steve Laskin, and Women’s Night at the Theatre on December 5 ($50), sponsored by Leslie Fine. The show runs approximately two hours with an intermission.

For tickets and information, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800, or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.

