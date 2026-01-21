Inside Out Theatre Company to Stage Bilingual PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inside Out Theatre Company will present The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber from February 12 through February 15, 2026, at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre. The production will feature student performers from Inside Out Theatre Company.

Set inside the Paris Opera House, The Phantom of the Opera follows a mysterious masked figure who lives beneath the opera house and becomes obsessed with young soprano Christine Daaé, guiding her musical training as his influence grows. The musical explores themes of love, fear, ambition, and obsession through its score and theatrical design.

In recognition of Inside Out Theatre Company’s commitment to accessibility and community inclusion, two performances will be presented primarily in Spanish: Thursday, February 12, and Saturday, February 14, both at 7:00 p.m. All remaining performances will be presented in English.

“Phantom is one of the most beloved musicals of all time,” said Robin Braun, Executive Artistic Director of Inside Out Theatre Company. “Our students have poured their hearts into this production, and we are proud to offer select performances primarily in Spanish to welcome more families into the magic of live theatre.”