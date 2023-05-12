House Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art Museum

On view from May 14 to Fall 2023, the show glances into the rich family history of William J. Glackens, highlighting the timeless theme of filial devotion.

House Of Glackens Opens at NSU Art Museum

Beginning May 14th, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale will present House of Glackens, an insider's look into the domestic and creative spheres of the William J. Glackens' family, a tight-knit brood made up of patriarch William (1870-1938), mother Edith Dimock (1876-1955), son Ira (1907-1990) and daughter Lenna (1913-1943).

This exhibition primarily focuses on William Glackens' tender portrayals of his own family in their private home. Glackens' wife and children were among the artist's favorite subjects, leading to their appearance in key works such as Artist's Daughter in Chinese Costume (1918) and Breakfast Porch (1925).

These intimate depictions also make their way into Glackens' interpretation of the timeless theme of filial devotion. While these paintings of mother and child are unequivocally personal portraits, their universal subject matter provides viewers with a sense of empathy towards these unknown subjects. In choosing to have his family be the actors in his scenes, Glackens' indicates an openness to making his private life public, and allowing his family to be part of the grand narrative of his career.

Alongside this presentation of works by the family's best-known member are manuscripts, published writings and paintings by Edith, Ira and Lenna. These works make clear that creative pursuits permeated throughout the Glackens domain, and that while the patriarch absorbed the public's focus, when at home, he was a gifted painter among many.

Curated by the Museum's Bryant-Taylor Curator, Ariella Wolens, House of Glackens serves as a cursory glance into a rich family history, that through the donation of over 1,900 objects to the collection from the Sansom Foundation, the Museum continues to unveil and make new discoveries.

Situated midway between Miami and Palm Beach, NSU Art Museum is located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Museum is a premier destination for exhibitions and programs encompassing all facets of civilization's visual history and is widely known for its significant collection of Latin American art, contemporary art with an emphasis on art by Black, Latin American and women artists, as well as works by American artist William Glackens and the European Cobra group of artists. For more information, please visit https://nsuartmuseum.org.



