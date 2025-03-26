HELLO YELLOW: BOLD 'N' BRIGHT Comes to Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pompano Beach Arts will collaborate with ArtsUnited, Inc. to present their annual color-themed juried art exhibition, HELLO YELLOW: BOLD 'N' BRIGHT, debuting on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) during Old Town Untapped.

Curated by Dennis Dean, this vibrant exhibition showcases the power of yellow as a symbol of energy, optimism, and creative expression.

Featuring works selected by a distinguished panel of jurors, HELLO YELLOW: BOLD 'N' BRIGHT highlights painting, photography, sculpture, digital art, and mixed media, offering an electrifying exploration of color. Whether evoking joy, light, intensity, or contrast, each piece immerses viewers in the dynamic energy of artistic expression.



"Yellow is a color that sparks emotion, ignites creativity, and evokes positivity," said Dennis Dean, Curator of the exhibition. "This show brings together a remarkable group of artists who use yellow in compelling and unexpected ways, making for a truly engaging experience."

The opening reception takes place Friday, April 4, 2025, during Old Town Untapped, South Florida’s premier arts and culture street festival. President and CEO of The Our Fund Foundation, David Jobin is the judge of the exhibition and will decide which artwork is Best In Show. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, experience live entertainment, celebrate a night of artistic brilliance and be a part of voting for the People's Choice Award. The exhibition will remain on view through May 16, 2025.

"ArtsUnited continues to be a vital force in our cultural community, championing diverse voices and innovative artistic expression," said Ty Tabing, Director of the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department. "We are thrilled to host HELLO YELLOW: BOLD 'N' BRIGHT at BaCA and look forward to an exhibition that radiates creativity, energy, and inspiration."

Comments