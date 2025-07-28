GableStage Receives Transformational Gift From Jessie Fox Wolfson; Theatre Renamed The Wolfson Family Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage has announced a major gift from longtime supporter Jessie Fox Wolfson, given on behalf of The Wolfson Family. In recognition of this transformative contribution, the theater at the Biltmore Hotel will now be known as The Wolfson Family Theatre.

To commemorate the gift, naming signage will be installed at GableStage’s Biltmore home, along with the creation of a butterfly garden inspired by Jessie Fox Wolfson’s love of butterflies—symbols of freedom, transformation, and artistic expression.

“The Wolfson Family is proud to add its name in support of GableStage, and in so doing support this important cultural institution,” said Jessie Fox Wolfson. “I am so excited to honor our family legacy—and to enjoy a beautiful butterfly garden.”

Wolfson’s commitment was cemented following a visit to the company’s behind-the-scenes “Scoops & Hoops” open house in October 2024, which offered a candid look at GableStage’s operations. “I want to make your life easier,” she told the company—and followed through with a transformational gift that provides much-needed stability and future-building momentum.

“Jessie Wolfson and the Wolfson Family have made arts and culture a centering focus of their lives,” said Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport. “Their tremendous philanthropic support affirms a long-standing legacy of giving and energizes our next thrilling chapter. GableStage Theatre Company is privileged to bring exceptional productions to life at The Wolfson Family Theatre.”

Board Chair Roz Stuzin added: “Jessie is a remarkable woman with a deep commitment to our community, and a profound understanding of how theatre shapes the fabric of a strong society. We celebrate the Wolfson Family for this visionary contribution—one that will impact GableStage today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.”

The gift is the first phase of GableStage’s newly launched Comprehensive Campaign, which will fund artistic programming and capital improvements. A celebration honoring Jessie Fox Wolfson and the Wolfson Family will take place following the installation of the garden and signage.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava applauded the announcement: “This transformational gift is more than generous—it's a powerful commitment to our cultural future. It honors both GableStage's artistic legacy and the historic legacy of the Coconut Grove Playhouse.”

Commissioner Raquel Regalado also praised the gift, saying, “This generous contribution is a powerful reminder of how live theatre enriches the cultural fabric of our county. I also commend Bari Newport for her visionary leadership, which has guided us to this remarkable moment.”

About Jessie and Bernard Wolfson

Jessie and Bernard Wolfson have been active philanthropists in South Florida for decades, supporting arts organizations, hospitals, and faith-based initiatives. Jessie holds degrees from the University of Miami and Nova University in business and mental health counseling. Bernard, a University of Florida and University of Miami Law School graduate, practiced law for nearly four decades and led several real estate ventures.

They were married in Miami in 1965 and are proud parents and grandparents. Their legacy of generosity now continues with this landmark gift to GableStage.

