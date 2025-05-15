Florida Grand Opera Welcomes Two New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Grand Opera has announced the appointment of Fidelma Leonor Fariñas-Cobas to its Board of Directors. Fariñas-Cobas is an independent wealth executive with decades of experience advising ultra-high-net-worth families on legacy planning, philanthropic strategy, and multigenerational family stewardship.

Formerly with PNC Private Bank Hawthorn℠, she is nationally recognized for her ability to bridge wealth management with purpose-driven impact. A graduate of Harvard University, Fariñas-Cobas earned her Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in History and Literature, with a focus on Latin American Studies. Her lifelong commitment to storytelling, cultural heritage, and community advancement mirrors Florida Grand Opera's mission to use music as a transformative force for connection and healing.

“We are honored to welcome Fidelma to our board,” said Maria Todaro, General Director and CEO of Florida Grand Opera. “Her profound understanding of cultural heritage and her dedication to community enrichment resonate deeply with our artistic vision. Fidelma's insights will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and impact.”

Tina Vidal-Duart, Chair of the Board, added: “Fidelma embodies the intersection of strategic acumen and heartfelt commitment to the arts. Her presence on the board signifies a powerful alignment of values—elevating families, empowering women, and enriching Miami's cultural landscape.” Fariñas-Cobas joins the board during a time of major creative expansion for Florida Grand Opera, which continues to push boundaries with world-class productions, innovative educational initiatives, and bold collaborations that redefine opera for modern audiences.

For more information about Florida Grand Opera and its upcoming season, please visit www.fgo.org.

