DAMN YANKEES Opens February 26 at Alhambra Theatre

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining's production of the classic Broadway musical Damn Yankees opens February 26, bringing big laughs, unforgettable songs, and a whole lot of heart to Jacksonville’s iconic stage.

Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Damn Yankees is a timeless crowd-pleaser that blends romance, comedy, and America’s favorite pastime into one irresistible theatrical event.

"Damn Yankees is one of those shows that reminds you why musical theatre is so much fun," said Craig Smith, Managing Partner of the Alhambra Theatre & Dining. "It’s funny, it’s smart, the score is iconic, and it has enormous heart. This is a show that longtime theater lovers adore—and it’s also a perfect first musical for someone new to Broadway."

﻿Set in the 1950s, Damn Yankees tells the story of Joe Boyd, a devoted (and long-suffering) fan of the Washington Senators, who would do just about anything to see his team beat the mighty New York Yankees. When a smooth-talking devil named Mr. Applegate offers Joe a deal—youth, fame, and a shot at baseball glory in exchange for his soul—Joe finds himself transformed into star slugger Joe Hardy. But success comes at a cost. As Joe navigates temptation, fame, and the irresistible charms of Lola, the sultry devil’s assistant, he’s forced to confront what truly matters: love, loyalty, and staying true to himself. Packed with iconic numbers like “Whatever Lola Wants,” “Who’s Got the Pain?” and “Heart,” "Damn Yankees" is a home run of a musical that reminds us there’s no place like home.

The Alhambra Theatre & Dining’s production promises high-energy performances, classic Broadway style, and the unmatched experience of professional theatre paired with exceptional dining.

"Damn Yankees" opens February 26 at the Alhambra Theatre & Dining.