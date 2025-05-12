Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre Named National Finalist in The American Prize For L'ORFEO

The production included state-of-the-art multimedia, featuring AI-generated visuals, Extended Reality (XR) design, and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) audio.
Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Opera Theatre has been named a National Finalist in The American Prize in Opera Performance - College/University (Smaller Program) Division for its 2024 production of L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi.
This internationally collaborative production combined historically informed performance with state-of-the-art multimedia, featuring AI-generated visuals, Extended Reality (XR) design, and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) audio. It was presented on February 10, 2024, as part of the "Italy in Transit" VIII International Symposium and was co-funded by Erasmus+ and supported by Project Horizon Europe Action Marie Curie, CAPHE, and more.
Chorus: Christopher Berrios, Eliana Chan, Jane Djajaputra, Elionia Dufrene, Matthew Escobar, Jamile Evaristo, Briana Fernandez, Benjamin Helbling, Olga Lomakina, Jennifer Sutton,
Junchan Zhao, Linda Zweig
Dance Ensemble: Kalin Basford, Kara Cooper, Rosie Montoya, Carrie Teagarden, Ava Weber
Instrumental Ensemble
Virtual Ensemble & International Participants
"In our production of Claudio Monteverdi's L'Orfeo, we honor its historical roots while introducing innovative forms," said Mitchell Hutchings, Director of FAU Opera Theatre. "Composed in 1607, this opera bridges the Renaissance and Baroque periods with Monteverdi's blend of music, narrative, and orchestration."
"We have embraced Monteverdi's spirit by integrating traditional and modern elements. Using Virtual Studio Technology (VST), we combine authentic Baroque sounds with modern orchestral elements, creating a rich, resonant auditory experience.
Further blending old and new, dancers and AI-enhanced visuals narrate the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. AI creates immersive scenes, adding depth, while dancers' movements bridge human expression with technology.
Our Extended Reality production enhances interaction, connecting artists and audiences from diverse backgrounds, both traditional and virtual. This approach mirrors Monteverdi's innovation, creating an operatic experience that profoundly explores human emotions and artistic expression."
