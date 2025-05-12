 tracking pixel
Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre Named National Finalist in The American Prize For L'ORFEO

The production included state-of-the-art multimedia, featuring AI-generated visuals, Extended Reality (XR) design, and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) audio.

By: May. 12, 2025
Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre Named National Finalist in The American Prize For L'ORFEO Image
Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Opera Theatre has been named a National Finalist in The American Prize in Opera Performance - College/University (Smaller Program) Division for its 2024 production of L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi.

This internationally collaborative production combined historically informed performance with state-of-the-art multimedia, featuring AI-generated visuals, Extended Reality (XR) design, and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) audio. It was presented on February 10, 2024, as part of the "Italy in Transit" VIII International Symposium and was co-funded by Erasmus+ and supported by Project Horizon Europe Action Marie Curie, CAPHE, and more.

Production Leadership

  • Director - Mitchell Hutchings
  • Conductor / Music Director - Federico Bardazzi
  • Project Coordinator (Europe) / Direction of Video Scenography - Alessandra Montali
  • Chorus Master - Jennifer Sutton
  • Assistant Conductor / Midi Harp, Percussion - Dimitri Betti
  • Répetiteurs - Aaron Orin, Yu-Chieh Yen
  • Choreography - Nicole Perry
  • Sound Engineer - Guido Paolo Longo
  • Lighting Design / Light Board Operation - Ardean Landhuis
  • Supertitles, 360° Video Experimentation, Technical Realization - David Tozzi
  • Costume Design - Dawn Shamburger, Nicole Perry, Mitchell Hutchings
  • "Italy in Transit" VIII Symposium Organizer - Ilaria Serra
  • Videography - Mitchell Hutchings

Cast of Characters

  • Orfeo - Leonardo De Lisi
  • Euridice - Jamile Evaristo
  • La Musica / Ninfa / Proserpina - Junchan Zhao
  • La Messaggera / La Speranza - Linda Zweig
  • Caronte / Plutone / Spirito Infernale - Christopher Berrios
  • Apollo / Pastore II - Sean Christopher Stork
  • Pastore I - Daniel Romero
  • Alto Pastore - Jane Djajaputra
  • Eco / Un Spirito del Coro - Matthew Escobar
  • Orfeo Doppelgänger - Ava Weber
  • Euridice Doppelgänger - Carrie Teagarden
  • La Musica, La Messaggera, Caronte Doppelgängers - Kalin Basford
  • Wedding Attendant, Nymph, Silvia Doppelgänger - Kara Cooper
  • Wedding Attendant, Wood Nymph - Rosie Montoya

Chorus: Christopher Berrios, Eliana Chan, Jane Djajaputra, Elionia Dufrene, Matthew Escobar, Jamile Evaristo, Briana Fernandez, Benjamin Helbling, Olga Lomakina, Jennifer Sutton,
Junchan Zhao, Linda Zweig

Dance Ensemble: Kalin Basford, Kara Cooper, Rosie Montoya, Carrie Teagarden, Ava Weber

Instrumental Ensemble

  • Violin I - Khrystyna Zai (principal), Hanalei Ritter
  • Violin II - Isabella Alfaro, Mya Deve
  • Cello - Sarah Hutchings
  • Trombones - Tyler Hatter (principal), Michael Hunt, Lauryn Taylor
  • Trumpets - Courtney Jones (principal), Thomas Biggs
  • Midi Strings - Alessandra Montali
  • Midi Theorbo - Aaron Orin
  • Midi Recorders - Yu-Chieh Yen
  • Midi Organ - Leon Leu
  • Midi Harpsichord - Debora Tempestini

Virtual Ensemble & International Participants

  • Juvenes Cantores della Cattedrale di Sarzana
  • Cappella Musicale Ferdinando Maberini (Choir Master: Alessandra Montali)
  • La Pifarescha:
    • Cornettos - Andrea Inghisciano, David Brutti
    • Trumpets - Manolo Nardi, Bruno Bocci
    • Trombones - Ermes Giussani, Mauro Morini, David Brutti, Fabio Costa, David Yacus
  • Ensemble San Felice:
    • Baroque Harp - Marina Bonetti
    • Alto - Anna Noferini
    • Cello - Federico Bardazzi
    • Double Bass - Pablo Escobar
    • Drums - Giordano Betti

"In our production of Claudio Monteverdi's L'Orfeo, we honor its historical roots while introducing innovative forms," said Mitchell Hutchings, Director of FAU Opera Theatre. "Composed in 1607, this opera bridges the Renaissance and Baroque periods with Monteverdi's blend of music, narrative, and orchestration."

"We have embraced Monteverdi's spirit by integrating traditional and modern elements. Using Virtual Studio Technology (VST), we combine authentic Baroque sounds with modern orchestral elements, creating a rich, resonant auditory experience.

Further blending old and new, dancers and AI-enhanced visuals narrate the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. AI creates immersive scenes, adding depth, while dancers' movements bridge human expression with technology.

Our Extended Reality production enhances interaction, connecting artists and audiences from diverse backgrounds, both traditional and virtual. This approach mirrors Monteverdi's innovation, creating an operatic experience that profoundly explores human emotions and artistic expression."

