Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre Named National Finalist in The American Prize For L'ORFEO

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Opera Theatre has been named a National Finalist in The American Prize in Opera Performance - College/University (Smaller Program) Division for its 2024 production of L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi.

This internationally collaborative production combined historically informed performance with state-of-the-art multimedia, featuring AI-generated visuals, Extended Reality (XR) design, and Virtual Studio Technology (VST) audio. It was presented on February 10, 2024, as part of the "Italy in Transit" VIII International Symposium and was co-funded by Erasmus+ and supported by Project Horizon Europe Action Marie Curie, CAPHE, and more.

Production Leadership

Director - Mitchell Hutchings

Conductor / Music Director - Federico Bardazzi

Project Coordinator (Europe) / Direction of Video Scenography - Alessandra Montali

Chorus Master - Jennifer Sutton

Assistant Conductor / Midi Harp, Percussion - Dimitri Betti

Répetiteurs - Aaron Orin, Yu-Chieh Yen

Choreography - Nicole Perry

Sound Engineer - Guido Paolo Longo

Lighting Design / Light Board Operation - Ardean Landhuis

Supertitles, 360° Video Experimentation, Technical Realization - David Tozzi

Costume Design - Dawn Shamburger, Nicole Perry, Mitchell Hutchings

"Italy in Transit" VIII Symposium Organizer - Ilaria Serra

Videography - Mitchell Hutchings

Cast of Characters

Orfeo - Leonardo De Lisi

Euridice - Jamile Evaristo

La Musica / Ninfa / Proserpina - Junchan Zhao

La Messaggera / La Speranza - Linda Zweig

Caronte / Plutone / Spirito Infernale - Christopher Berrios

Apollo / Pastore II - Sean Christopher Stork

Pastore I - Daniel Romero

Alto Pastore - Jane Djajaputra

Eco / Un Spirito del Coro - Matthew Escobar

Orfeo Doppelgänger - Ava Weber

Euridice Doppelgänger - Carrie Teagarden

La Musica, La Messaggera, Caronte Doppelgängers - Kalin Basford

Wedding Attendant, Nymph, Silvia Doppelgänger - Kara Cooper

Wedding Attendant, Wood Nymph - Rosie Montoya

Chorus: Christopher Berrios, Eliana Chan, Jane Djajaputra, Elionia Dufrene, Matthew Escobar, Jamile Evaristo, Briana Fernandez, Benjamin Helbling, Olga Lomakina, Jennifer Sutton,

Junchan Zhao, Linda Zweig

Dance Ensemble: Kalin Basford, Kara Cooper, Rosie Montoya, Carrie Teagarden, Ava Weber

Instrumental Ensemble

Violin I - Khrystyna Zai (principal), Hanalei Ritter

Violin II - Isabella Alfaro, Mya Deve

Cello - Sarah Hutchings

Trombones - Tyler Hatter (principal), Michael Hunt, Lauryn Taylor

Trumpets - Courtney Jones (principal), Thomas Biggs

Midi Strings - Alessandra Montali

Midi Theorbo - Aaron Orin

Midi Recorders - Yu-Chieh Yen

Midi Organ - Leon Leu

Midi Harpsichord - Debora Tempestini

Virtual Ensemble & International Participants

Juvenes Cantores della Cattedrale di Sarzana

Cappella Musicale Ferdinando Maberini (Choir Master: Alessandra Montali)

La Pifarescha: Cornettos - Andrea Inghisciano, David Brutti Trumpets - Manolo Nardi, Bruno Bocci Trombones - Ermes Giussani, Mauro Morini, David Brutti, Fabio Costa, David Yacus

Ensemble San Felice: Baroque Harp - Marina Bonetti Alto - Anna Noferini Cello - Federico Bardazzi Double Bass - Pablo Escobar Drums - Giordano Betti



"In our production of Claudio Monteverdi's L'Orfeo, we honor its historical roots while introducing innovative forms," said Mitchell Hutchings, Director of FAU Opera Theatre. "Composed in 1607, this opera bridges the Renaissance and Baroque periods with Monteverdi's blend of music, narrative, and orchestration."

"We have embraced Monteverdi's spirit by integrating traditional and modern elements. Using Virtual Studio Technology (VST), we combine authentic Baroque sounds with modern orchestral elements, creating a rich, resonant auditory experience.

Further blending old and new, dancers and AI-enhanced visuals narrate the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. AI creates immersive scenes, adding depth, while dancers' movements bridge human expression with technology.

Our Extended Reality production enhances interaction, connecting artists and audiences from diverse backgrounds, both traditional and virtual. This approach mirrors Monteverdi's innovation, creating an operatic experience that profoundly explores human emotions and artistic expression."

Comments

