Feeding South Florida Announces Third Annual 'Feed Your Creativity' Art Competition

Feeding South Florida, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida, has announced its Third Annual "Feed Your Creativity" Art Competition. Elementary, middle, and high school students throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties are invited to participate for the opportunity to have their artwork converted to one of Feeding South Florida's truck wraps - a 36-foot moving billboard that travels throughout South Florida.

The art competition is the first of Feeding South Florida's several "Summer Hunger Ends Here" initiatives, a campaign designed to raise the awareness and funds necessary to end summer hunger in South Florida. It's aimed to engage students, their parents, teachers, and schools in a critical issue, while also recognizing and highlighting the talent in our community.

Summer months are some of the most difficult times for South Florida families because when school is not in session, some kids don't have access to free or reduced-price school meals. In South Florida alone, there are nearly 200,000 children who don't know from where they will get their next meal, and over 500,000 who rely on free or reduced meals during the school year.

Seeking to fill the void of school meals, Feeding South Florida is a proud sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program, providing meals to kids at Summer BreakSpots, pop-up mobile pantries in low-income communities. Feeding South Florida also assists families in its Community Caring Centers at both warehouse locations.

"We are excited to announce our third annual 'Feed Your Creativity' Art Competition that kicks-off our 'Summer Hunger Ends Here' campaign," said Sari Vatske, executive president of Feeding South Florida. "Participating in the art competition allows students to give a voice to nearly 200,000 children who go to bed hungry in South Florida."

The first-place winner will be awarded:

Artwork is displayed as a truck wrap on a 36-foot tractor/trailer that travels throughout Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties.

Artwork prominently displayed at Feeding South Florida's Pembroke Park warehouse until Aug. 31, 2022.

Artwork inclusion in Feeding South Florida's "Million Meal Summer" Food Frenzy promotion, including digital toolkit and/or social media assets.

Announcement on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Other accolades include:

Youth People's Choice Award: the piece with the most "likes" on Facebook and Instagram wins.

Youth Ambassador Award: Feeding South Florida's kids council chooses this award.

Orange Ribbon Award: The judges choose the piece that speaks most to the mission of ending hunger.

School Spirit Award: Given to the school that has the highest number of pieces submitted.

In keeping with Feeding South Florida's belief that food is a bridge to understanding others, the 2022 theme is "Food is Community."

The deadline to submit artwork is Feb. 28. All artwork will be displayed during a Gallery Night in May, where winners will also be announced. The winning truck will be revealed in Summer 2022.



Additional instructions regarding preferred colors, size, and accepted mediums are available at www.tinyurl.com/ARTtoFSF. Students may also register to learn more.

Sponsorships and in-kind donations are available. For more information, contact Michele Fernandez at 954.518.1818 x1863 or mfernandez@feedingsouthflorida.org.

For more information about Feeding South Florida and how to be a part of the effort to end hunger in South Florida.