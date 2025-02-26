FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to The Adrienne Arsht Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will present the classic Tony Award-winning musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, told in a completely new way. Featuring an all-local cast and larger-than-life, expressionistic puppets, Zoetic Stage puts a new spin on the classic story of family and tradition. Fiddler on the Roof runs as part of the Arsht Theater Up Close series in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater from March 13-April 6, 2025.

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

"I am so incredibly excited at bringing our reimagined version of Fiddler on the Roof to South Florida,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “The piece is a true example of joy, family and traditions existing under hostile and antisemitic circumstances. Personally, I find this musical to be as heart-wrenching as it is heartwarming, as the story it tells is so similar to that of my own family. I am not alone. One of the things that makes Fiddler so beloved is its universal story of families seeking a new beginning after living under oppression."

Set in the village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters as he tries to protect them and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof is a story of humor, heart and honesty.

Zoetic Stage’s production of Fiddler on the Roof features an all-local cast, including 8-time Carbonell Award winner Jeni Hacker, Ben Sandomir, Nate Promkul, Henry Gainza, Shayna Gilberg, Caila Katz, Kalen Edean, Emma Friedman, Jonathan Eisele, David Friedman and Sara Grant. Headshots and bios for the full cast are available here.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

