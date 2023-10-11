Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

In anticipation of Art Basel Miami, Etra Fine Art announces its 2023 Miami Art Week exhibition, "Beyond Sonorism" featuring works by mid-career and established International Artists. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138. RSVP via Click Here or email info@etrafineart.com.

"Beyond Sonorism" is the exploration of sounds, both perceived and not perceived by humans. The exhibition will be a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries, inviting visitors to delve into the fascinating realm of sound and its profound impact on our perception of the world. Through the convergence of plastic art, paintings, sculptures, and sonic elements, "Beyond Sonorism" aims to ignite a sense of wonder and stimulate a deeper contemplation of the diverse soundscape that surrounds us.

Participating artists are Jacopo Ceccarelli aka 2501 (Italy), Betsy Stuart (Washington D.C.), Claudia Hakim (Colombia); Claudia Quacinella (Colombia); Andrea Dasha Reich (New York); Hugo Zapata (Colombia); Juan Raul Hoyos (Colombia); Lina Sinisterra (Colombia); Roberto Milan (Italy); Ronny Vayda (Colombia); Titi Kerndt (Colombia); and Yigit Yazici (Turkey), among others.

Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition

Opening Reception Sunday, December 3, 2023, from Noon to 5:00 pm

Exhibition continues through the end of January 2023. By appointment.