Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, December 3rd.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season Photo 3 Zoetic Stage, Maltz Jupiter Theatre & More Nominated for Carbonell Awards 2022-2023 Season
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 4 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro

Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

Etra Fine Art Reveals Miami Art Week Exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism'

In anticipation of Art Basel Miami, Etra Fine Art announces its 2023 Miami Art Week exhibition, "Beyond Sonorism" featuring works by mid-career and established International Artists. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138. RSVP via Click Here or email info@etrafineart.com.

"Beyond Sonorism" is the exploration of sounds, both perceived and not perceived by humans. The exhibition will be a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries, inviting visitors to delve into the fascinating realm of sound and its profound impact on our perception of the world. Through the convergence of plastic art, paintings, sculptures, and sonic elements, "Beyond Sonorism" aims to ignite a sense of wonder and stimulate a deeper contemplation of the diverse soundscape that surrounds us.

Participating artists are Jacopo Ceccarelli aka 2501 (Italy), Betsy Stuart (Washington D.C.), Claudia Hakim (Colombia); Claudia Quacinella (Colombia); Andrea Dasha Reich (New York); Hugo Zapata (Colombia); Juan Raul Hoyos (Colombia); Lina Sinisterra (Colombia); Roberto Milan (Italy); Ronny Vayda (Colombia); Titi Kerndt (Colombia); and Yigit Yazici (Turkey), among others.

Beyond Sonorism: Miami Art Week/Art Basel Exhibition

Opening Reception Sunday, December 3, 2023, from Noon to 5:00 pm

Exhibition continues through the end of January 2023. By appointment.




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details Photo
Broward Center Reveals SEAS Program Schedule and Details

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new season of the award-winning Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS), where more than three million public school students in K-12 have attended curriculum-driven performances aligned with Florida’s B.E.ST standards.

2
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Anne Mundell Resident Scenic Designer Photo
Palm Beach Dramaworks Names Anne Mundell Resident Scenic Designer

Palm Beach Dramaworks names Anne Mundell as Resident Scenic Designer. Get the details on this exciting appointment.

3
Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVENS FIFTH Conducted By Photo
Symphony Of The Americas Performs SYMPHONIC FIREWORKS: BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

After two sold out performances of 'Symphony Pops' Curtain Up! The Music of John Williams (The Season opener Oct.1 and Oct. 3), Symphony of the Americas follows with a 'Symphony Classics' performance, Symphonic Fireworks.

4
NSU Art Museum Reveals New Acquisitions Photo
NSU Art Museum Reveals New Acquisitions

NSU Art Museum has revealed new acquisitions by South Florida artists Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Kandy G Lopez, and Dimithry Victor, furthering their dedication to supporting emerging talent. Find press release and artist images here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker presented by Paris Ballet
Eissey Campus Theatre (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy for You
Lynn University - World Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show, Live on Stage for the 10th Year!
Shuler Stage (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead The Musical
Shuler Stage (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Messenger
Palm Beach Dramaworks (12/08-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHROMA 2023
Lucid Design District (12/05-12/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You