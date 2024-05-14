Disney Jr. Live on Tour: LET'S PLAY Comes to the Kravis Center in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” presented by Walmart marks the latest version of the Disney Jr. live tour, which will visit West Palm Beach on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. New to the tour this year is the addition of Ariel from the highly anticipated new series “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “SuperKitties.” The tour will also feature the iconic Clubhouse from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

Tickets for “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” in West Palm Beach are available for purchase to Kravis Center Members today, Monday, May 13 through Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. On Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” in West Palm Beach are $39*- $90. VIP packages are available.

The newest iteration of the three-time Pollstar-nominated (2019, 2020, 2022) Disney Jr. Live Tour, which has sold over 750,000 tickets, kicks off the 2024 tour in Southern California on Sept. 17 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. It will make its first-ever appearance at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. Additional stops include The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, The Opry House in Nashville, and the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago. For tour information and to purchase tickets, visit www.disneyjuniortour.com.

“We are very excited to introduce preschoolers and their families to our newest series, ‘Disney Jr.’s Ariel,’ with a musical segment starring our young little mermaid,” shared Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment. “We are also excited to announce that, for the first time, the iconic Clubhouse from ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse’ will be incorporated into our live show, ‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play.’ This will bring the wonderment and delight of the Clubhouse experience to our youngest fans.”

Inspired by hit series from the 24-hour Disney Jr. channel, in “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play,” Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals, including Minnie, Goofy, the “Puppy Dog Pals,” Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties,” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?

To help families prepare for the ultimate Disney Jr. live tour experience, families can visit participating Walmart stores. Consumers nationally will find a wide range of Disney Jr. products such as toys, apparel, costumes, and more.

“Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” features songs from hit Disney Jr. series, including three from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” and brand-new songs “Do the Spidey,” from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” written by series’ composer/songwriter Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), and “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties.” The full playlist from the show can be found here.

“‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour’ has continued to grow over the past five years and is now one of the biggest family touring franchises on the road,” says Jonathan Shank, executive producer, Terrapin Station. “We are thrilled to bring this all-new show to theaters across the country."

For more information, parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com and follow the tour on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and #DisneyJrTour.

Comments