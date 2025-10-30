David Orson and Gary Clark to Perform at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton will present a night of musical elegance as the spectacular talents of David Orson and Gary Clark, known as The Dazzling Dynamic Duo, take the stage for two exclusive performances on Saturday, November 8th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 9th at 2:00 PM.

“This dazzling engagement promises to transport audiences to an unforgettable musical world filled with beauty, fantasy, and romance, celebrating the timeless classics of the Great American Songbook, Broadway, and more,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer.

David Orson, a superb showman, will captivate the audience with his magnificent baritone voice that is sure to stir the soul and touch the heart. Joining him is Gary Clark, one of the nation's most celebrated pianists, who is blessed with a composer's ear and an arranger's imagination. Adding another layer of brilliance to the evening, The Dazzling Dynamic Duo will be joined by the incredible Biana Pinchuk. A world-class classical crossover violinist and vocalist, Pinchuk's artistry will complete this spectacular trio for an evening of truly exceptional music.

