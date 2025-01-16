David Mamet's GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Comes to Empire Stage in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Empire Stage and ArtBuzz Theatrics will present Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play from February 7th through February 23rd at the popular Fort Lauderdale venue. The production will be helmed by noted director Amir Darvish.

Based on Mamet's own experience working in a real estate agency, the play depicts two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in any number of unethical, illegal acts—from lies and flattery to bribery, threats, intimidation and burglary—to sell real estate to unwitting prospective buyers.

“I was drawn to directing Glengarry Glen Ross because of its exploration of corporate and personal greed, cutthroat business practices, and, of course, David Mamet's razor-sharp dialogue,” Darvish says. “What fascinated me most was the chance to dive into the deeper layers of ambition, desperation, and the ethical dilemmas people face — the relentless drive to succeed at any cost. In today's cultural and political climate, these themes feel more relevant than ever.”

Darvish's cast includes Michael Small as Shelley Levine, Matthew Schenk as John Williamson, Eric Purcell as Dave Moss, Harry Redlich as George Aaronow, David R. Gordon as Richard Roma, Michael Vadnal as James Lingk, and Bob Sharkey as Baylen.



Preston Bircher will serve as the production's lighting designer, and David Hart will design the sound. Set and costume design is by Larry Buzzeo, who will also serve as the production's stage manager.



