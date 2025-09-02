Danny Pino, Janet Dacal and More to Join Actors' Playhouse Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Playhouse will present "The Greatest Show On The Mile," a gala celebration taking place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre. This milestone evening marks the official dedication of the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts, honoring the Steins' 38 years of visionary leadership, extraordinary philanthropy, and steadfast commitment to shaping Actors' Playhouse into one of South Florida's premier cultural institutions.

Far more than just a gala, "The Greatest Show On The Mile" will be a full-scale theatrical experience. From the moment guests arrive, they will be swept into the excitement and artistry that define Actors' Playhouse. The evening features cocktails, a lavish five-course dinner served right on the Miracle Theatre stage, and a dazzling one-night-only performance that brings together some of the most celebrated talent from the company's 38 seasons.

Headlining the evening is Danny Pino, the acclaimed Miami-born actor known for his captivating performances on Law & Order: SVU, Cold Case, and Mayans M.C.. Returning to his hometown, Pino will bring his magnetic presence and energy as host of The Greatest Show On The Mile, guiding guests through an unforgettable night of glamour and entertainment. Joining him is a powerhouse lineup of Actors' Playhouse alumni, including Janet Dacal (In the Heights, The Band's Visit, The Prince of Broadway, Wonderland), Stephen Christopher Anthony (Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon, Catch Me If You Can), Irene Adjan (Murder on the Orient Express, Ragtime), Jim Ballard (Bright Star, Million Dollar Quartet), Kimberly Doreen Burns (Bright Star), Reggie Whitehead (The Full Monty, Smokey Joe's Café), Jeni Hacker (Caroline, or Change; Ruthless! The Musical), Dom Scott (Rock of Ages, Million Dollar Quartet, Ragtime, Joseph), Lindsey Corey (Waitress, Defending the Cavewoman, Spamalot), and Eric Alsford, renowned music director, pianist, and conductor. This one-night-only performance will celebrate the Steins' extraordinary legacy while showcasing the exceptional talent that has made Actors' Playhouse a cornerstone of South Florida theatre.

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available, offering exceptional recognition opportunities at this historic celebration. Proceeds from the gala will directly fund the installation of 600 brand new seats in the Miracle Theatre's Mainstage, a transformational upgrade planned for 2026 in honor of Actors' Playhouse's 30th anniversary of renovating the historic theatre into a vibrant three-stage performing arts center in partnership with the City of Coral Gables.

