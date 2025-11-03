Coral Springs Center for the Arts to Present R&B Group 112 in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Coral Springs Center for the Arts has announced that Grammy-winning R&B group 112 will perform on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 8 p.m. The state-of-the-art performing arts venue is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065.

Founded in Atlanta by Michael Keith, 112 rose to fame in the late 1990s with their double-Platinum debut album 112 (1996), featuring hit singles “Cupid” and “Only You,” which included guest appearances by The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase. Their second double-Platinum album, Room 112, produced fan favorites such as “Come See Me” and “Anywhere.”

The group’s influence endured through their high-profile VERZUZ battle with Jagged Edge, which drew nearly 400,000 viewers and critical praise from Billboard and Revolt. Performing to millions of online fans, 112 previewed their single “Spend It All,” which generated over 6.5 million media impressions.

Following their 2018 single “Tonight,” 112 released 112 Forever: The EP and continues to tour to sold-out audiences nationwide. Members Mike and Slim remain dedicated to preserving the group’s legacy and pursuing their dream of earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $67.50 and go on sale to the public on Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or online at www.TheCenterCS.com.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More