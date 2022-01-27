CULTURE & COCKTAILS Postpones Tasty Conversation With Three Talented Chefs To November

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced that the CULTURE & COCKTAILS, originally scheduled for February 7, has been postponed to Monday, November 7. The decision was made with an abundance of caution and concern for guests and staff due to the lingering COVID surge. All current RSVPs/tickets for the next Conversation will be honored for the new date at no additional cost.

Although temporarily delayed, 2022's four CULTURE & COCKTAILS events will still be held in the rooftop ballroom of The Ben, located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach. Free valet parking will be provided.

Monday, March 7 - 5 to 7 pm

BADGLEY MISCHKA

A Stylish Conversation with

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who have been hailed by Vogue as one of the "Top 10 American Designers" and as the fashion darlings of the Hollywood set.

Moderator: Roe Green, Arts Patron, Activist and CEO of The Roe Green Foundation

Monday, April 11 - 5 to 7 pm

IN TIME, IN TUNE

A Musical Conversation with

+ Deborah Silver, #1 Billboard jazz vocalist, whose best-selling albums include Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards and Pure Silver.

+ Dennis Lambert, the 12-time GRAMMY nominated songwriter who has helmed hit records for legendary recording artists.

Moderator: Copeland Davis, Emmy-Nominated Pianist, Tonight Show Performer Inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014

Monday, May 9 - 5 to 7 pm

(Postponed from January 10)

WASHINGTON TO WARHOL

A Revealing Conversation with

Bonnie Lautenberg, an esteemed photographer, writer, philanthropist, and businesswoman. She is the widow of former U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg (Dem., NJ), who got to know many of the nation's leaders from Clinton to Biden. Her portrait series How They Changed Our Lives: Senators as Working People is in the Library of Congress archives, and her work is featured in the Eli Broad Collection and the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History. She is currently co-producing a musical based on the life of pop icon Andy Warhol, along with music manager Steve Leber, director Trevor Nunn, and writer/composer Rupert Holmes.

Moderator: Carol Rose, Editor of The Palm Beach Daily News

Monday, November 7 - 5 to 7 pm

(Postponed from February 7)

FOODIES

A Tasty Conversation with

+ Chef Lindsay Autry, co-partner and founder of The Regional Kitchen & Public House in West Palm Beach.

+ Chef Pushkar Marathe, Executive Chef at Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens.

+ Chef Lisabet "LB" Summa, Executive Chef at Elisabetta's Ristorante in Delray Beach and West Palm Beach.

Moderator: Libby Volgyes, Award-winning Food & Restaurant Photographer

Note: Admission to each of this season's CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben is $75 per person in advance; $85 at the door, $125 for VIP Seating, and FREE for Supporter, Contributor, Patron and Business Arts Partner level members of the Cultural Council. RSVP to Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330 (or visit www.palmbeachculture.com/cocktails).

The 2022 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored so far by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Milton and Tamar Maltz; PNC Bank; Jean Sharf; Scott Teich, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Palm Beach Media Group; Piano Distributors; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Please Note:

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

Also:

Topics and speakers are subject to change depending upon the availability of scheduled participants.