CONFESSIONS OF A RETIRED WITCH to Debut at The Studio at Mizner Park

D’Jamin Bartlett, the award-winning actress who made her Broadway debut singing “The Miller’s Son” in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, and Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Bornfield have collaborated to create Confessions of a Retired Witch, a musical comedy that will run from February 27 through March 8 at The Studio at Mizner Park.



Angelina Max, the last remaining witch from a powerful coven in Miami, has lost her castle in a misspell. She has placed herself in Sunny Smiles retirement community where she tells the other residents, the staff psychiatrist, and the home’s director that she is indeed a true witch, and not just losing her mind and a candidate for the facility’s assisted living quarters. Before she can reunite with other witches, she must pass her magic on to a deserving mortal; in today’s caustic world this is a challenging task, and her time is running out.

“We have been working on this show for a number of years,” Bornfield explained recently. “It began when I was on vacation in Denver, and I heard a lyric from the song “Miami” by Manuel Riva. (“There's a place in Miami where they heal your soul, they fill the glass with your deepest hope”.) It generated an energy and a vibe that piqued my imagination. Dee’s favorite holiday is Halloween, and those two notions combined quite naturally through vivid imagination and a lot of hard work – making it fun and exciting to create characters that were magical, and that married fantasy with love.”

Confessions of a Retired Witch will be helmed by Barry Zieger, who previously directed D’Jamin Bartlett as Aldonza in Man of La Mancha. Musical direction will be by Mark Bornfield. The production will star Bartlett, along with four-time Carbonell Award-winner Margot Moreland, and popular South Florida actor/singer James Skiba.



D’Jamin Bartlett won Theater World, Drama Desk, and Show Business Awards for her show stopping number “The Miller’s Son” in A Little Night Music. Some of her other Broadway and national tour credits include Lend Me a Tenor, Pippin, and Godspell. She has been directed by

Broadway legends Harold Prince, Jerry Zaks, Bob Fosse, and Martin Charnin, played leading lady to Elliot Gould, Burt Convey, and Gene Barry, and appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Other television credits include “Eva” in One Life to Live and many commercials.



Mark Bornfield is a Boston Television Emmy Award-winning composer, a pianist, studio recording vocalist, and trumpet player. He is a member of ASCAP and has accompanied Vikki Carr, Robert Morse, Whitney Houston, and Jamie Foxx. He was a featured cabaret artist and solo pianist at Boston’s Copley Plaza Oak Room, and aboard the Seabourn Pride.

Together, Bartlett and Bornfield have been called a ‘chic, sophisticated, and powerful duo’. They have performed throughout South Florida at major country clubs, restaurants and nightclubs including Turnberry Isle in Miami Beach, Boca West, Polo Club, Indian Creek Country Club, Surf Club and Lighthouse Point Yacht Clubs. Their private and corporate party performances include Greenbrier, New York Regency (Feinstein’s) Orlando World Center Marriott, Mar-a-Lago, and the Ritz-Carlton in Naples. In the summer, they reside on Cape Cod where they entertain at Lighthouse Inn Resort, Sagamore Inn and other popular places.

Confessions of a Retired Witch will run from February 27 through March 8 at The Studio at Mizner Park. The theatre is located at 201 Plaza Real (2nd Floor), in Boca Raton (33432),

Tickets for Confessions of a Retired Witch range in price from $64.75 (matinee performances) to $78.25 (evening performances) including taxes and Ticketmaster fees. Group rates are also available ($49.50 for groups of 10 or more, purchased in one transaction).



