Broward Center Hosts Free Open House Showcasing Theater Classes August 23

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will host its free annual open house on Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center, 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. First-time students who register in person during the event will receive a 10% discount on fall classes.

Guests can tour the education center, meet teaching artists, observe or participate in sample classes, sing in Broadway Karaoke, win prizes, and enjoy family-friendly activities and light refreshments.

The Broward Center offers singing, dance, improv, and acting classes for children, teens, and adults, along with special classes for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Students may also audition for shows or to represent the Broward Center at community performances.

Fall classes begin Tuesday, September 2, and most run for 10 weeks. Class sizes are limited and tailored to age and skill level, with complimentary parking included. Students who purchase a second class receive a 10% discount on any additional class.

The open house schedule and fall class information are available at BrowardCenter.org/Classes. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance via online form, email registrar@browardcenter.org, or call 954.468.2689. Need-based scholarships are available through the Ronald Plotkin Scholarship Fund and the David Kilmnick & Robert Vitelli Scholarship Fund.