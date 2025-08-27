Broward Center For The Performing Arts Launches New BROWARD OFF CENTER SERIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has announced the launch of its all-new Broward Off Center Series, a boundary-pushing lineup of immersive comedy experiences in the Abdo New River Room. Running January through May 2026, the series offers audiences an offbeat alternative to a traditional night out, where comedy, chaos, and cleverness collide.

“We're excited to launch Broward Off Center as a space where comedy, creativity, and unpredictability collide,” said Keith Hinson, marketing manager at the Broward Center. “This series gives audiences a chance to experience something immersive and refreshingly different. It's a place where they can expect the unexpected and leave laughing.”

The series kicks off with In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience (January 8–25, 2026). Following sold-out runs in Toronto, New York, the U.K., and Australia, comedians Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh lead a laugh-filled evening of wine tasting, jokes, and audience interaction. Each ticket includes five wines (with an alcohol-free option available upon request).

From February 11–22, 2026, BATSU! brings Japanese-style comedy games to South Florida in a mashup of improv comedy, interactive challenges, and Asian cuisine. Four “comedy warriors” face off in outrageous challenges with hilariously painful punishments, while adventurous audience members may also volunteer to compete for glory—or humiliation.

The series concludes with The Office! A Musical Parody (April 16–May 3, 2026), a tuneful reimagining of the hit TV series written by Bob and Tobly McSmith. Featuring all the fan-favorite characters and cringe-worthy awkwardness of the original, the stage version takes office antics to a new level with outrageous songs and comedic flair—perfect for a work night outing.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Broward Off Center Series are available at BrowardCenter.org, Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 954.462.0222, or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker.

