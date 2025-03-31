Boca Stage's DRY POWDER Opens April 25 At The Delray Beach Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boca Stage's final production of the 2024/2025 season will be Dry Powder, a high finance comedy-drama by Sarah Burgess. The production will run from April 25th through May 4th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Dry Powder is principally concerned with the world of private equity, and a firm's founding partners as they compete to confront the fallout from a public relations crisis: The same week his private equity firm forced massive layoffs at a national grocery chain, Rick Hannel threw himself an extravagant engagement party, setting off a publicity nightmare. Fortunately, Seth, one of Rick's partners, has a dream of a deal to invest in an American-made luggage company for a song that will rescue his boss from the PR disaster. But Jenny, Rick's other partner, has an entirely different plan: to maximize returns, no matter the consequences.

Playwright Burgess was drawn to the play's topic after working as a tutor for students preparing to take graduate school admissions tests, many of whom worked at investment firms like Goldman Sachs. “I was fascinated by the culture of the place," she said in an interview with The Washington Post, explaining that the juxtaposition of moral responsibility with bankers' complex, abstract business transactions seemed fertile ground for a satirical production.

“I am delighted to be directing Sarah Burgess's clever, smart, witty play examining the intersection of modern finance and politics,” says the production's director Genie Croft. “The script has biting insights into what truly constitutes the background of private equity. Dry Powder can refer to not only funds that are expendable, but people too. All four of the characters portrayed by this very talented cast, are tripped up by flaws they are unaware of and are unwilling to change, so as successful profiteers they very well know, it's not about right and wrong or even business ventures - it's all about the satisfaction – and the real price - of getting the deal done.”

Croft's cast includes Autumn Kioti Horne as Jenny, Wayne LeGette as Rick, Michael Scott Ross as Seth, and Christopher Dreeson as Jeff.

The Stage Manager Dry Powder is Joseph Zettelmaier. The production's Technical Director is Christian Taylor, Set Design is by Claudia Smith, Lighting Design is by Stevie Bleich, Sound Design is by David Hart, and Costume Design is by Timothy Charles Bowman.

Tickets for Dry Powder are on sale now. They range in price from $59 to $69 and are available online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling 561-272-1281. Performances take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm. There will be a Lunchbox matinee performance on Wednesday, April 30 at 12 pm. All performances will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach (33444).

Comments