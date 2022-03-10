Boca Raton Historical Society Announces BOCA BACCHANAL Is Back, May 6-7

The Boca Raton Historical Society is announcing that the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual celebration of fine wine and food, will be back for two delicious nights.

May 6 - Vintner Dinners

BOCA BACCHANAL's unique Vintner Dinners will be held in beautiful private homes, historical locations, or other premier locations throughout Boca Raton. Attendees will enjoy one of five simultaneous evenings that will pair the talents of internationally acclaimed vintners complimented by 5-course dinners prepared by renowned chefs. Truly an intimate evening to remember.

Ticket: $350.

May 7 - The Grand Tasting

At The Boca Raton

Boca Raton's premier wine and food event will be held at The Boca Raton, the legendary resort where endless possibilities inspire the extraordinary. At this event, prized vintners will offer tasting selections of their wines and champagnes. Attendees will also enjoy generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs. There will also be a silent auction of wine, dining, travel, and lifestyle packages.

Ticket: $200.

"BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society," says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

Participating vintners and chefs, as well as the event sponsors, will be announced soon. For customized sponsorship opportunities, please email director@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BocaHistory.org.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.