Ballet Palm Beach to Debut PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL At The Kravis Center

Ballet Palm Beach will debut Peter Pan & Tinker Bell Thursday through Sunday, April 14-16, 2022, in the Rinker Playhouse at The Kravis Center. This original work created by Executive and Artistic Director, Colleen Smith is a spectacle of pirates, fairies, mermaids, and lost boys for the entire family. Peter Pan & Tinker Bell tells the story of Peter Pan, "the boy who never grew up," and his feisty fairy friend, Tinker Bell, before Wendy Darling's appearance in Peter's life. Peter & Tink's fantastical adventures take them through Neverland, where they encounter the often ill-behaved Lost Boys, mischievous Mermaids, Princess Tiger Lily, a crocodile of monstrous proportions, and of course, the fearsome Captain Hook and his pirates! This production is partially funded by PNC's Art Alive! program.

"We're excited to share this brand-new production based on the classic children's book," said Artistic and Executive Director, Colleen Smith. "It's thrilling to build a ballet from the ground up with original choreography, staging, costumes, and music. We can't wait for families to come and see it!"

Patrons will see a new face in one of the title roles of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell. Jay Markov, dancing the role of Peter Pan, is new to Ballet Palm Beach, joining the company in August 2021 from Festival Ballet at Providence in Rhode Island, where he was both a company member and a teacher. Lily Loveland, dancing the role of Tinker Bell, is in her thirteenth season with Ballet Palm Beach.

As part of their commitment to community outreach, the company will also perform Peter Pan and Tinker Bell for local school children on the morning of Thursday, April 14th as part of the Kravis Center's S*T*A*R (Students & Teachers Arts Resources) Series. This series is motivated by a belief in the value of arts education and a commitment to the children of our community. The performances provide students exposure to live theatre, spark classroom discussion, enhance classroom studies and stimulate the curiosity of young minds. No student is denied admission due to economic need.

Tickets are available at balletpalmbeach.org or by calling The Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471.