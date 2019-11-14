BWW Review: RING OF FIRE at Actor's Playhouse At The Miracle Mile Theatre

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre kicks off its 2019-2020 Mainstage Season with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, celebration of the legendary Man in Black which plays until December 8, 2019.

Ring of Fire has recently received a re-conception by original creator Richard Maltby, Jr. The show is now performed by a multi-talented cast of five singer/actor/musicians who play a variety of instruments and features two dozen classic including "I Walk the Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues", "I've Been Everywhere," "Jackson," and the title tune "Ring of Fire."

If you are a fan of Johnny Cash and his music, you will love this musical. Ring of Fire is full of solid interpretations of some of Johnny Cash's classic songs. The plot is essentially Cash's life story. Bits of dialogue have been pulled from Cash's autobiography to link together his songs to form a story. What you'll experience is Johnny Cash's music on full display, plus characters that we already know and love if you now Cash's life story or you will grow to love by association.

Directed and Musically Directed by Ben Hope (Once, original member of the Tony Award-winning Broadway company and star of the 2018 production at Actors'Playhouse),Ring of Fire features his company of Broadway and National Tour performers including Scott Moreau(Million Dollar Quartet, 1stNational Tour), KatieBarton (Million Dollar Quartet, National Tour),Eric Scott Anthony(Ring of Fire, Broadway and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, National Tour),Marcy McGuigan (42ndStreet, National Tour)and Spiff Wiegand (War Horse, National Tour)

"Ben Hope and I have been talking about doing Ring of Fire together for a year and a half," said Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco. "Although Ben usually stars in the show, the addition of Scott Moreau to the company-who has played Johnny Cash internationally-will take this production to the next level, bringing new punch tot his incredible cast of actor/singer/musicians and allowing Ben to focus on his passion for directing, giving him the opportunity to more acutely craft the world and works of Johnny Cash.

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade and adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., the creative team for Ring of Fire includes Set Design by Jodi Dellaventura and Ben Hope, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Katie Barton and Debbie Barton and Set Dressing/Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext.1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place October 30-31, 2019. The show will open on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on December 8, 2019. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco will lead a group discussion with the cast following the performance on November 8, 2019 as part of the company's "Second Fridays" series.





