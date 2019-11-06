BWW Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Adrienne Arsht Center-Exquisite! Breathtaking! Wonderful!

Exquisite!

Breathtaking!

Wonderful!

There are no better words to describe the North American tour of the Tony Award ®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof, which came to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County from October 29 to November 3, 2019.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

A beloved theatrical classic Fiddler on the Roof was beautifully staged and performed as we have come to expect for this iconic musical. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo brought a fresh take to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

Striking choreography from acclaimed Israeli choreographer, Hofesh Shechter, reimagined Jerome Robbins' iconic choreography. Every movement spoke to the story. Each dance served to tell the story just as if not even more than the lines themselves.

Israeli theater, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov, performance as Tevye was a gift to the audience. Sweet moments filled with laughed and sometimes pain were masterfully portrayed by the gifted actor.

Song after each iconic song was a delight. It is easy to see how this masterpiece still delights audiences. The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time.

All in all, it was a beautiful night. A performance you come to expect when you visit the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

