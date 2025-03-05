BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL Comes to Area Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Area Stage has announced its return to Miami Beach with Broadway in the Botanical, an enchanting evening of live performances set against the lush backdrop of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. This special event marks a homecoming for Area Stage, which was founded by John and Maria Rodaz in 1989 on Lincoln Road, pioneering the Miami Beach arts community.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM, Broadway in the Botanical will feature a cabaret-style performance of Broadway favorites with a garden theme, performed by both local aspiring and professional artists. This event is made possible in part by the Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council.

Designed to highlight the intersection of nature and live performance, the event provides audiences with a unique opportunity to experience musical theater in a scenic and immersive environment. Guests are welcome to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs for seating in designated areas, while additional seating will also be available for those who prefer a traditional arrangement. A selection of food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

