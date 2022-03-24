BEN BUTLER At Boca Stage Brings Pivotal Moment In Civil War To Life

Boca Stage brings to life the lunacy of military bureaucracy in the critically lauded Ben Butler by Richard Strand. Part comedy, part history, this play is inspired by real-life figures.

The plot follows Major General Benjamin Butler of the Union Army as he faces an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of U.S. history. It's a battle of wit and wordplay as the characters spar with each other on respect, equality, and civil rights.

Ben Butler runs March 25 through April 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale for $45, and $50 for Sunday matinees. Thursday preview, Friday and Saturday evenings are an 8 pm curtain, Saturday and Sunday matinees are 2pm. Reserve your seat at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-447-8829.

"This play is a stellar combination of comedy and historical drama, quick-witted and consistently entertaining," said Genie Croft, Director. "We've put together an outstanding cast that bring out both the humor and the pathos of this work."

Inspired by real life events, the play tells the story of a Union Army general asked to decide the fate of a runaway slave seeking deliverance from the Confederate Army. General Butler spars verbally with Shepard Mallory, who argues for agency in a time and place that allows him none, and finds that being in command can be onerous work.

The cast stars Troy Stanley as General Ben Butler, Jordon Armstrong as Lieutenant Kelly, Denzel McCausland as Shepard Mallory, and Jim Gibbons as Major Cary of the Confederate Army Boca Stage productions take place at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton, located at 3333 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33431.