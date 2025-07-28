August Brings Blockbusters, Dinosaurs, and Gabbyâ€™s Dollhouse to The Museum Of Discovery and Science

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in Fort Lauderdale is keeping the summer excitement going with an action-packed August lineup featuring the Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days, the final weeks of Expedition: Dinosaur – Rise of the Mammals, blockbuster IMAX screenings, and family-focused STEM programming.

On August 9 and 10, MODS will host Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days, presented in partnership with DreamWorks Animation and the Association of Children's Museums. Families can enjoy themed activities inspired by the hit Netflix series, including a meet-and-greet with Gabby, MerCat’s Water Walking Spa, hands-on crafts, scavenger hunts, and interactive STEM stations. The event is included with general admission, and pre-registration is required at mods.org/gabbysmeowseumdays.

Visitors have until September 1 to explore Expedition: Dinosaur – Rise of the Mammals, an immersive exhibit featuring life-size animatronic dinosaurs and mammals, interactive paleontology stations, and a captivating timeline of Earth’s greatest evolutionary changes. Presented locally by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, this exhibit is a must-see before it goes extinct.

Catch dino-focused IMAX documentaries like T. Rex, Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and Dino Dana: The Movie, plus enter the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Coloring Contest through September 1 for a chance to win museum admission and IMAX tickets. During Roar and Explore Weekends, kids can dig for fossils, craft shark tooth necklaces, and meet living dinosaur descendants. Activities are included with admission.

MODS’ AutoNation IMAX 3D Theater—home to South Florida’s largest screen—presents a lineup of epic screenings throughout August:

F1: The Movie returns August 8

Weapons opens August 8

The Grateful Dead Movie debuts August 14

BLACK SWAN: 15th Anniversary dances onto IMAX August 22

Prince – Sign O' The Times opens August 28

Jaws: 50th Anniversary begins August 28

For showtimes, visit mods.org/showtimes

Other Highlights

South Florida Adventure Pass: Enjoy unlimited summer admission to MODS, Butterfly World, Flamingo Gardens, and Sawgrass Recreation Park through September 30 for one low price.

Blue Star Museum Program: Active military families enjoy free admission through September 1.

The Museum of Discovery and Science is located at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. For tickets and program details, visit mods.org or call 954.467.6637.

