Artist David Best's 'Temple Of Time' Ceremonial Burn Set for 5/19

On May 19, the Temple of Time, a 35-foot temporary public art installation constructed by world-renowned artist David Best along with 1,000 members of the Coral Springs and Parkland communities, will be burned in a ceremonial fire.

The Temple of Time is the first installation in Inspiring Community Healing After Gun Violence: The Power of Art, a unique public art project in development by the cities of Coral Springs and Parkland, Florida to help their communities heal following last year's tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The building of the Temple in February brought community members together to create an object of great beauty out of loss. For the past three months, the installation has served as a space for those who are grieving to gather, reflect, and leave behind difficult feelings. The community will once again come together on May 19 for the Temple's ceremonial burn, designed to release some of the pain left inside.

This project is made possible by Bloomberg Philanthropies, which awarded $1 million to the City of Coral Springs in partnership with the City of Parkland and Coral Springs Museum of Art as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.





