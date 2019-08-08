Arsht Center Announces Activities And Event Details For ARTSLAUNCH2019

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce event details for ARTSLAUNCH2019 (#ArtsLaunch2019), a FREE annual celebration to kick off South Florida's arts season on September 7, 2019*.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 is a full day of free mini performances, interactive workshops with world-class companies, kid's activities, a farmers market, tours and much more. Additional activities and a detailed schedule for ARTSLAUNCH2019 will be announced soon at arshtcenter.org.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 ACTIVITIES:

ARTS AND CULTURE

Miami DDA Community Arts Village

Everyone is invited to stroll through the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage where more than 100 of Miami's cultural organizations will showcase their arts offerings for the upcoming season in an indoor street fair. Cultural institutions include: Actors' Playhouse, Centro Cultural Español, Coral Gables Art Cinema, Frost Museum of Science, Jazz in the Gardens, Locust Projects, Miami Book Fair, Nu Deco Ensemble, Oolite Arts, OUTshine Film Festival, The Wolfsonian and more.

Hamiltunes

Broadway in Miami invites fans of Hamilton to let their collective voices ring out during Hamiltunes: An American Sing-Along. Hamiltunes is an officially licensed sing-along set to the award-winning soundtrack of Hamilton. We play the instrumentals, project the lyrics, and you provide the voices. Costumes are encouraged - no swords or dueling pistols, please. Everyone is a star in this free community sing-along!

Dance Classes on Stage

Guests interested in learning new dance moves are encouraged to participate in free dance classes on the Knight Concert Hall stage. The 45-minute sessions will include a hip-hop class led by ShowStoppers, and a flamenco class led by renowned dancer and choreographer Siudy Garrido.

Interactive Workshops

"Behind-the-scenes" workshops will be offered inside the Carnival Studio Theater by the Center's resident companies and community arts partners including Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony, Zoetic Stage and City Theatre.

A cappella Corner

Miami's most talented high school and college a capella groups will converge in the Knight Concert Hall lobby to provide a day full of vocal harmony and tonal delight - ALL voices without music!

ArtsTalk - National and local arts leaders and the public come together for thoughtful conversation.

FOOD AND DRINKS

Chef Demonstrations

Enjoy light tastings from the Center's on-site restaurant, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, during two chef demonstrations. Chefs will demonstrate the culinary skills that made BRAVA by Brad Kilgore one of Miami's hottest restaurants! Each chef demonstration lasts approximately 20-30 minutes.

Farmers Market and The Café at Books & Books

Florida-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, prepared food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Arsht Center's Farmers Market. The Café at Books & Books will be open for dining to all guests. Reservations are encouraged.

A Taste of BRAVA by Brad Kilgore

Foodies can enjoy a selection of small plates for purchase at BRAVA by Brad Kilgore. Menu items will available for purchase during lunch time.

Culturist Bacardi Hour

Guests will experience the best of the Arsht Center with an interactive and informational behind-the-scenes look at the Center's Culturist membership program inside the Center's Patrons Club.

Happy Hour on the Plaza

Sponsored by The New Tropic, guests will enjoy happy hour-priced drinks and food on the Center's Thomson Plaza for the Arts while grooving to the sounds of local DJs.

Chef Allen's Farm-To-Table Dinner

Enjoy Chef Allen's Farm-to-Table Dinner - a five-course, vegetarian meal. The highly creative menu is prepared by the James Beard award-winning chef and is served family-style at a shared communal table, under the stars.

AND MORE!

Kid's Zone

Sponsored by the Miami-Dade County Fair, families and children can enjoy a day of fun in the Center's Peacock Foundation Studio. Activities will be announced soon!

Walking Tours

Get to know the Arsht Center! Campus-wide walking tours will be offered throughout the day.

BOX OFFICE OPENING

In addition to a full day of free activities for all ages, the Center's box office also officially opens on September 7 offering the first opportunity for the public to purchase tickets to a variety of performances included in the Arsht Center's upcoming 14th season.

To view a video from ARTSLAUNCH2018, please click here. New updates on ARTSLAUNCH2019 can be found at arshtcenter.org/artslaunch.

ARTSLAUNCH2019 at the Arsht Center is presented by American Airlines and is supported by brightline and OUTFRONT media. Additional support by OAI. Sponsors include Miami-Dade County, Culture Builds Florida, Miami Downtown Development Authority, BRAVA by Brad Kilgore, The Café at Books & Books, Only1 Studios, Miami Dade County Fair, The New Tropic and Lyft.

*If the event is cancelled due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, September 22.

All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit www.arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.





