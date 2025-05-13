Ariana Savalas to Bring STRIPPED-SONGS BEHIND THE SHOWGIRL to The Wick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience an evening of unparalleled artistry at The Wick Theatre's Immersive Supper Club in Boca Raton as acclaimed singer and entertainer Ariana Savalas presents her captivating show, Stripped - Songs Behind the Showgirl. Beneath the corsets and behind the showgirl, Ariana Savalas is, at heart, a songwriter—in seven-inch heels. For one night only, May 31 at 6pm, she trades her feathered plumes for a piano, inviting you into a rare evening of song, laughter, and intimacy, like never before.

Savalas has captivated audiences worldwide at prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall, London’s Palladium, and the Crazy Horse Paris. Now, she returns to The Wick Theatre for this special event, which includes a spectacular 3-course dinner prepared by acclaimed Chef William Walden and a dazzling burlesque performance by Luna LuBare. Tickets are $185. Book your unforgettable night at www.thewick.org or by calling 561-995-2333.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the enchanting Ariana Savalas back to The Wick for another spectacular show," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "Her talent and charisma are undeniable, and we know our audience will be absolutely enthralled by Stripped.”

Stripped - Songs Behind the Showgirl is not just a performance; it's an intimate journey into the heart of a showgirl. Savalas, known for her mesmerizing vocals, sharp wit, and magnetic stage presence, will take the audience on a musical adventure, blending classic jazz, vintage cabaret, and her own seductive style.

Ariana Savalas, the daughter of actor Telly Savalas, has captivated audiences around the world with her solo shows and is highly acclaimed for her work with the celebrated band, Postmodern Jukebox.

About Ariana Savalas:



A long and winding road led Ariana Savalas from attending a Catholic convent school, to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art studying Shakespeare in London, to gaining international fame as a renowned host and showgirl.



Her cabaret stardom reigns round the world, having emceed and performed for the top theaters in history, including Dita Von Teese, Crazy Horse Paris, and Baz Luhrmann's Faena Theater.

She’s traveled the world on tour, from Vienna to Singapore, headlining for thousands in legendary venues such as Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theater, The 02 and The Palladium in London, and the Las Vegas Strip.

As one of the founding members of vintage phenomenon, Postmodern Jukebox, her performances have garnered hundreds of millions of views online and repeatedly reached #1 on the iTunes charts.



