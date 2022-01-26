Area Stage Company to Present BE MORE CHILL

Area Stage Company has announced the South East Premiere of Be More Chill at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in the beautiful Carnival Studio Theatre. This partnership is a major milestone in the progress of the company, marking the first time ASC will present its full Mainstage Season at an outside venue.

The cult Broadway hit, Be More Chill the musical, will run Feb. 4th - 27th, 2022 and will be directed by Silver Palm Award-Winning Associate Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz. ASC is busy building an all-star NYC design team for, which will include ASC alumni and Broadway set designer, Frank Oliva. The musical features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz.

The high-energy show poses the question: What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history.

Be More Chill opened regionally in 2015 and quickly shot to internet stardom. After selling out the off-Broadway production in 2018, it quickly transferred to Broadway in 2019 to widespread commercial success. "Be More Chill is one of the strongest new musicals of the past decade, a charming, astutely crafted tale of neurotic post-millennial geeks in love whose appeal is in no way limited to those whom it portrays." says The Wall Street Journal. Variety calls it "a memorable thrill ride, a zealously caffeinated high school musical." Be More Chill is the wiliest and socially savviest night out for contemporary theatre audiences.

Following the immense success, and critical acclaim, of his directorial efforts on critically acclaimed Annie in 2021, Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play in 2021, Shrek The Musical in 2018 & 2021, She Kills Monsters in 2018, The Wizard of Oz and the blockbuster Matilda the Musical in 2019, and his playwriting efforts on 2020's The Ballad of Janis Matthews and the Dodo Scouts, the young visionary Director Giancarlo Rodaz is fast becoming one of South Florida's most original and prolific theatrical forces. He has previously presented works at Area Stage Company, and MicroTheater. Theatre On Stage has lauded his work as "imaginative" and "delightful." The Miami Herald raved, "Rodaz ... creates a magically playful world." South Florida Theatre Magazine praised Annie as, "one of the most exciting and innovative productions to hit South Florida".

Tickets are on sale now through the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County: https://www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2021-2022-Season/Be-More-Chill/Be-More-Chill/