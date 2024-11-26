Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale Launches New Shows Including Tango Tuesdays & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale (formerly Lips Fort Lauderdale) is adding new shows to its popular entertainment lineup including Tango Tuesdays with a Latin-inspired menu and show launching on November 26. The new shows complement the venue’s recent interior updates, stage show enhancements with concert lighting and sound and a new food and beverage menu. Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale offers shows six nights a week plus weekend brunches.



“Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale delivers an elevated experience with entertaining drag shows, delicious food, premium liquors and craft cocktails,” said Michael and John Barrett, owners of Aquaplex Key West and Fort Lauderdale. “Our significant investment to transform the show and dining experience is already delighting loyal Lips fans and attracting new audiences who love and appreciate the art of drag.”



Tango Tuesdays, hosted by Tlo Ivy, are tacos, tequila and tango all in one. The cast, including RuPaul’s Drag Race 16th season’s Myh’ia Iman Le Paige is set to deliver a high-energy, fast-moving show with a tribute to past and current Latin stars. The new menu specific to Tuesdays includes empanadas, tacos, Mexican street corn, quesadillas and loaded nachos. There is also a collection of premium tequilas and fruity margarita favorites plus new desserts, key lime pie and carrot cake. The show cover is $15, and the food minimum is $15.



Additional new shows include Thursday night “Celebrity Impersonations” hosted by Amanda Austin with the return of Calypso Monroe Lords. This tribute show brings to life past and present stars like Reba McIntire, Cher, Rihanna, Pink, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Donna Summer and more. Sunday nights are now “Retro Nights – An ‘80s/‘90s Revue” hosted by London Adour. Top 40 hits come to life when the Aquanettes add their flair to every song.



Bitchy Bingo remains on Wednesdays, brunch is offered Saturday and Sundays, and Friday and Saturday nights are Glitz and Glam. The entertainment venue remains the perfect place to celebrate any occasion with the ever-popular cast, including beloved show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour and Velvet Lenore.

