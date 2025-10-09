Adrienne Arsht Center Launches New Musical Theater Awards Program for Miami-Dade High Schools

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the launch of THE ARSHT HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATER AWARDS PROGRAM, affectionately referred to as THE ARSHTIES, a new annual program designed to celebrate, elevate and expand musical theater education in Miami-Dade County high schools. This marks the Adrienne Arsht Center's latest investment in arts education, offering students and teachers professional-level experiences and recognition for their work both on and off the stage. The development of The Arshties was funded by The Children's Trust. The Children's Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County.

Open to all Miami-Dade County public, private and charter high schools producing a musical between October 2025 and May 2 2026, The Arshties will provide students with access to Broadway-caliber master classes, feedback from theater professionals and technical theater training – all culminating in a Tony Awards-style showcase on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Knight Concert Hall. At the showcase, two local student performers will be selected to represent Miami-Dade County at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) in New York City.

“The Arsht is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of artists,” said Jairo Ontiveros, executive producer and VP Dorothea Green Chair of Education and Community Engagement at the Arsht. “With The Arshties, we're creating equitable pathways for students to experience the transformative power of the performing arts; whether they dream of Broadway or simply want to build confidence, spark creativity and strengthen teamwork.”

In addition to recognizing outstanding student performances, The Arshties will present awards for excellence in technical theater, stage management, vocal performance, choreography and design, fostering a comprehensive appreciation for the collaborative art form of musical theater. The program also includes free professional development for educators, ensuring Miami-Dade County teachers have the tools and resources to inspire the next generation.

Applications for schools are now open and must be submitted by Friday, December 12, 2025. There is a $100 registration fee per school production, with registration fee waivers available upon request. Tickets to the May 2026 showcase will go on sale starting April 1, 2026.

For a full list of award categories, eligibility requirements and registration information, visit ArshtCenter.org/Arshties

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More