Adrienne Arsht Center 2019-2020 Theater Up Close Season Announced

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is proud to announce its lineup for the 9th season of THEATER UP CLOSE. The 2019-2020 season continues the Center's collaboration with Zoetic Stage and City Theatre and features five extraordinary productions, including one world premiere and three South Florida premieres.

City Theatre, longtime producers of the annual SUMMER SHORTS and WINTER SHORTS festivals, now joins the Center's 2019-2020 THEATER UP CLOSE SERIES with a full-length comedy-drama - the South Florida premiere of THE CAKE (December 5 - 22, 2019) by Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer of "This Is Us").

Since 2011, the Theater Up Close Series has transformed the Arsht Center into a showcase for some of the most dazzling theatrical work being done anywhere in this country. Productions in the series have earned 24 Carbonell Awards and 87 nominations.

Programming for the 2019-2020 Theater Up Close series includes the following:

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

THE WOLVES - South Florida Premiere!

By Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

October 31 - November 17, 2019

This Pulitzer Prize finalist centers on the lives and experiences of nine high school girls through their weekly Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups, using their team and relationships as a meta­phor for survival in 21st Century America. Personalities and backgrounds clash, as these young women navigate the bumpy terrain of a teenage life in America today. This stunning new work, highly theatrical and still true to life, is one of the most anticipated titles in the cur­rent American theater season.

City Theatre and Adrienne Arsht Center present

THE CAKE - South Florida Premiere!

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Margaret M. Ledford

December 5 - 22, 2019

All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary, and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. Then, her late-best-friend's daughter Jen comes home from New York City to ask Della to bake her wedding cake! But when Della learns Jen's fiancée is a woman (who doesn't eat sweets!), her deeply held beliefs and fears of change are the ingredients threatening everyone's happily ever after.

Audiences in New York and around the country love this emotional and deliciously funny play created by Bekah Brunstetter ("This is Us") staged by City Theatre's Artist Director Margaret M. Ledford.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

AMERICAN SON - South Florida Premiere!

By Christopher Demos-Brown

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

January 9 - 26, 2020

A Florida premiere by award-winning Miami playwright and Zoetic Stage co-founder Christopher Demos-Brown.

A New York Times' Critic's Pick! Set in a South Florida police station in the middle of the night, two parents search for their missing teenage son, who happens to be African-American. A gripping tale of two people caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance. Fresh from its highly successful Broadway run, Zoetic Stage will be one of the first regional theaters to present this important new work about race in America. Intimate in nature but universal in scope, AMERICAN SON continues Zoetic Stage's mission to present socially relevant work by South Florida voices.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

March 19 - April 12, 2020

Hailed by The New York Times as "sophisticated and enchanting," this beloved Sondheim classic explores the tangled web of affairs around actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her - a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles, affecting everyone around them. As relevant today as when it first appeared on stage, this musical masterpiece explores class, fidelity and the human condition with humor, warmth and elegance.

Zoetic Stage continues its relationship with the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim after mounting critically-acclaimed productions of Assassins, Pas­sion, Sunday in the Park with George and Sweeney Todd. Zoetic Stage's production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC promises to be a truly unique.

Zoetic Stage and Adrienne Arsht Center present

GRINGOLANDIA - World Premiere!

By Hannah Benitez

Directed by Stuart Meltzer

May 7 - 24, 2020

Returning to the country he escaped from 50 years ago, a man returns to Cuba in search of a family heirloom. Accompanied by his non-Spanish-speaking son and daughter, he commences a journey of closure, truth, and an examination of cultural identity.

Set in various loca­tions throughout the island of Cuba, this fascinating new play by a gifted young, Miami-based Latina writer explores issues of cultural, sexual and gender identity, and the importance of embracing where we come from. Once again, Zoetic Stage takes great pride in finding and presenting exciting new work by local writers.

