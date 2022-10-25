Actors' Playhouse Stars Reunite For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, A Brand-New Holiday Rock 'n' Roll Musical

Actors' Playhouse will reunite the stars of its critically-acclaimed 2016 production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET this holiday season for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, a brand-new rock 'n' roll musical created by the original team behind the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit. The production will run November 16 - January 1 at the Miracle Theatre with performances Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

There's no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon-to-be legends - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heartbreak, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future, jam-packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart-toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

The four iconic roles of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS will once again be brought to life by Actors' Playhouse audience-favorites Eddie Clendening as Elvis Presley, Dominique Scott as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeremy Sevelovitz as Carl Perkins, and Sky Seals as Johnny Cash. The cast also features Lindsey Corey as Dyanne, Gregg Weiner as Sam Phillips, Jonny Bowler as Brother Jay (Jay Perkins), and David Sonneborn as Fluke.

The show is directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, featuring a book by Colin Escott, with musical direction by Dominique Scott. The creative team is led by Gene Seyffer (Scenic Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Alex "BT" Bonilla (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager) and Jodi Dellaventura (Set Dressings & Properties Designer).

Actors' Playhouse will be producing MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., Mega TV, NBC 6 South Florida, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

Subscriptions for the Actors' Playhouse 35th Anniversary Season in 2022 - 2023 are on sale now, with packages starting as low as $225. Subscribers have access to a slew of benefits ranging from the best seats at the best prices to invites for special events and discounts to the area's finest restaurants. For more information on subscriber benefits visit www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.